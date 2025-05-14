Former NFL GM: Steelers Upgraded WR1, But Remain In Same Situation As Last Season

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a significant splash this offseason with the trade for wide receiver DK Metcalf, giving the franchise a bona fide No. 1 receiver.

The belief was that Metcalf would pair with George Pickens to form a dynamic duo at receiver as the franchise continued to try and figure out the quarterback position. But trading Pickens to the Cowboys after the 2025 NFL Draft changed that dynamic and seemingly put the Steelers right back where they were last season: without much depth or production at receiver behind a clear No. 1.

Former NFL GM Doug Whaley, who appeared on 93.7 The Fan’s Morning Show Wednesday, sees it that way. While he believes that the Steelers are better for having Metcalf over Pickens as WR1, the lack of depth and a clear No. 2 to take coverage away from Metcalf is rather concerning.

When asked about Metcalf and Pickens, Whaley said Metcalf is better and that the Steelers’ No. 1 option at WR is upgraded. But behind Metcalf, whom the Steelers signed to a lucrative contract extension after acquiring him, Whaley has a lot of questions.

“More consistent? Absolutely. And all around, too, so yes, you’ve upgraded your number one option. Your number two option, I think still, like I banged the drum last year, is Pat Freiermuth. So I think you have a little more options at the running back position, but a true number two to take the coverage away from DK Metcalf? I just don’t see that person right now on the roster,” Whaley said, according to video via 93.7 The Fan on YouTube. “Now, I hope that Roman Wilson comes through and grabs that spot. I think Robert Woods is not that guy at this time in his career, but he can be on a stabilizing force in that wide receiver room. He can bring some toughness to the room.

“But as a legitimate threat at number two or someone that the defensive coordinators have to worry about and maybe not roll the coverage to Metcalf? I just don’t see that person on the roster now. And I hope I’m wrong, though.”

He’s not alone in thinking that.

Right now, the Steelers have Robert Woods penciled in as their No. 2 receiver behind Metcalf due to his experience and production throughout his career. He’s a good blocker, too, which fits in Arthur Smith’s scheme. Calvin Austin III can be the No. 3 and the field-stretcher for the Steelers, who are reportedly high on the fourth-year receiver.

There are also high hopes for second-year receiver Roman Wilson, who saw barely any action as a rookie after dealing with an ankle injury and a hamstring strain. He reportedly looks like a completely different player this offseason, which bodes well for the Steelers. But he has to prove it on the field.

Right now, there’s not much to get excited about behind Metcalf, and that’s concerning. It’s the same situation the Steelers were in last season behind Pickens, though GM Omar Khan rejected that notion following the Pickens trade.

An improvement at quarterback could go a long way, too, assuming Aaron Rodgers signs with the Steelers and Mason Rudolph shifts to the backup role.

But right now, it’s hard to find that excitement and anticipation in the receiver room. Metcalf gives them a true No. 1, but beyond that, there are a lot of questions.