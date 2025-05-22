Former NFL GM: Aaron Rodgers Not Signing Before OTAs Would Speak ‘Volumes’ To Players

When free agency opened this year, the big question for the Pittsburgh Steelers was who their quarterback would be in 2025. A few months later the Steelers still don’t really have an answer. Mason Rudolph is penciled in as their starter, but they’re still pursuing Aaron Rodgers. Despite neither the Steelers nor Rodgers seeming to have many other options, there’s still no deal done between them. OTAs are almost here, and it’s unclear if Rodgers will join the Steelers before then. Former NFL general manager Ran Carthon thinks that could frustrate players.

“Maybe Aaron Rodgers is a little further along with this Pittsburgh decision, nod-nod-wink-wink agreement, and even what the offense is,” Carthon said Thursday on the With the First Pick podcast. “We don’t know that.

“However, I think it speaks volumes for the rest of the team. For a guy that you’re gonna be counting on as your quarterback, he’s not on the field with you right now when this is the time of year that you start to build the bond.”

There’s been a lot of speculation about whether or not Rodgers and the Steelers already have a deal in place. However, it doesn’t feel like that’s the case. Rodgers is dealing with personal issues that require most of his attention. Therefore, he can’t totally commit to football.

The Steelers seem comfortable waiting to see if Rodgers will return to football. With the four-time league MVP visiting Pittsburgh this offseason, it feels likely that he will sign with the Steelers if he continues playing. However, that’s not guaranteed, and the Steelers seemingly haven’t put a deadline on Rodgers.

Rodgers might not sign with the Steelers until after OTAs and mandatory minicamp. Perhaps that would irritate players. While OTAs are voluntary, they’re the first opportunity for the entire team to practice together and start to form relationships.

For Rodgers, who would be joining a new team and learning a new offense, those sessions could be extremely important. Quarterback is the most important position on the team. While Rodgers is one of the best ever, developing chemistry with his potential new teammates is still key.

However, it’s important to note that several Steelers have sounded understanding of Rodgers’ situation. Cam Heyward has continued to preach patience. Will Howard sounds excited at the prospect of playing with Rodgers. While other players might not share those feelings, it doesn’t feel like everyone on the team is upset with Rodgers continuing to wait.

Also, Rodgers still has time to sign before OTAs begin. Even if he misses those, he could join the Steelers for mandatory minicamp. This situation might only require a little more patience.