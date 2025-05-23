Former NFL DL Thinks Aaron Rodgers Will Retire, Predicts Mason Rudolph Will Be Steelers’ Starting QB

Finding a starting quarterback has been an issue for the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason. While they signed Mason Rudolph, they’ve continued to pursue Aaron Rodgers. It seems like Rodgers will eventually join the Steelers, but no deal is done yet. Rodgers doesn’t have much left to prove in the league. Former NFL defensive lineman Leger Douzable believes Rodgers will call it a career and retire, leaving Rudolph as Pittsburgh’s starter.

“Mason Rudolph,” Douzable said recently on CBS Sports HQ. “He’s very familiar with this team. He took them to the playoffs in 2023. I don’t think Aaron Rodgers is playing. I honestly think he’s gonna retire. I think the Steelers have found themselves in this position because they’re in the Aaron Rodgers show. He moves how he wants to move. Ultimately, I believe Mason Rudolph will be the starting quarterback.”

If the Steelers don’t sign Rodgers, Rudolph will likely be their starter. They’ve stated that they feel comfortable with him in that role. That still might not inspire confidence in fans, but it feels like the most plausible scenario if Rodgers retires.

The only other quarterbacks on Pittsburgh’s roster right now are Skylar Thompson and Will Howard. Thompson might not even make the team, and Howard is a sixth-round rookie. Neither of them would likely press Rudolph for the starting job, at least to begin the season.

Rudolph did help the Steelers make the playoffs in 2023, so he’s likely their best option at quarterback besides Rodgers. The rest of the free agent pool is basically dry. They could trade for Kirk Cousins, but that feels like a complicated process. Cousins is signed to a massive deal and he’s also not the same player he once was. There’s a lot of risk attached to him.

It’s unclear what Rodgers’ future holds. Earlier this offseason, he didn’t rule out retirement. He’s 41 years old and he just suffered a major injury in 2023. Also, he stated that he’s dealing with some serious personal issues that are related to people close to him. There’s a chance that he opts not to return to football.

However, Rodgers likely doesn’t want to end his career on a sour note. His 2024 season was one of the worst of his career, but he still looked like he had some gas left in the tank. With the Steelers, Rodgers could have a chance to end his career with more positivity. After meeting with them in Pittsburgh and throwing with DK Metcalf, it seems like he’s interested in playing for the Steelers.

Still, nothing’s done yet. At the moment, Rudolph is slated to be the Steelers’ starter. However, Rodgers could change that. He’d almost certainly be the front runner for Pittsburgh’s starting job if they sign him. A deal needs to get done first. Until then, Douzable’s theory is still alive.