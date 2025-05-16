Former Jets WR: Garrett Wilson Will Want To Show Steelers He Wasn’t His ‘Best Self’ Last Year

There are several storylines that make the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2025 season opener interesting. Right now, Justin Fields is likely the biggest storyline. Now with the Jets, Fields will have a chance to beat his former team in Week 1. If Aaron Rodgers signs with the Steelers, playing the Jets will be a revenge game for him as well. However, those aren’t the only two players who could be extra motivated in that game. Former Jets wide receiver Quincy Enunwa believes Garrett Wilson, New York’s young receiver, will have something to prove as well.

“Last year, that wasn’t the best game for the Jets against the Steelers,” Enunwa said Friday on the Jets’ YouTube channel. “One thing I do remember was Garrett Wilson had a pass that bounced off his chest. I know he’s gonna want to come back.

“And now he’s got his guy at quarterback. He’s gonna want to come back and prove, ‘You guys didn’t play me at my best self, and now I have my guy from college.'”

Last year, the Steelers faced the Jets in Week 7, with Pittsburgh coming out on top, 37-15. It was a game the Jets had several chances to win, but untimely mistakes cost them. That includes the pass that bounced off of Wilson. That play came near the end of the first half and resulted in an interception. Pittsburgh scored a touchdown on the following drive, capturing a lot of momentum.

Wilson ended the game with five catches for 61 yards, a respectable stat line. However, considering that mistake, it was an uglier showing. However, he’ll have a chance to make up for it in Week 1 this year.

This season Wilson will be reunited with his college quarterback. He and Fields developed a nice connection at Ohio State. Over two seasons and 22 games with Fields as his quarterback, Wilson put up 73 catches for 1,155 yards and 11 touchdowns. While both their NFL careers have been rocky at times, together, they could recapture some of their old magic.

The Steelers probably won’t make that easy for them. Pittsburgh’s defense is poised to be dominant once again this season. Add Rodgers to the Steelers, and suddenly, they look like a more complete team. Come Week 1, we’ll see which side blinks first.