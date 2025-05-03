For Once, The Steelers UDFA Class Is Pretty Good

One of my biggest personal complaints about the Pittsburgh Steelers has been their repeatedly weak undrafted class. For a team with a rich history of hidden gems—Donnie Shell, James Harrison, Ramon Foster—the organization’s recent groups have been weak. Jaylen Warren was a find, but he’s on a very short list of impact players or even names who stuck around longer than a single summer.

Part of the problem has been structural. Pittsburgh doesn’t spend the money most other teams do, offering only small signing bonuses instead of partial base salary guarantees. It puts the top undrafted names out of reach, leaving the Steelers with whatever was left over.

The Steelers’ approach didn’t change this year. They still doled out just signing bonuses. But their results were much better—eight names in total, including Blake Mangelson a few days after the draft. The most intriguing names included WR Roc Taylor, S Sebastian Castro, TE JJ Galbreath, OL Aiden Williams, and FB DJ Thomas-Jones.

Why? Perhaps a deep draft class played a role. Though the 2025 group wasn’t especially strong, what made it unique was all the players who stayed an extra year in college. One of the last “COVID classes’ who gained an extra year of eligibility, players who would’ve been forced to come out last year stayed for a super-senior season. Scouting Director Dan Colbert is on record, saying last year they had scouting reports on 600 players who returned to college for their 2024 season. Those names then pooled into the 2025 draft class. That didn’t solve the issue of missing blue-chip talent, but it created a deep undrafted crop of names.

Players who were draftable weren’t picked. Undrafted free agents in normal years became tryouts – I can’t believe Middlebury OL Thomas Perry, who shined at the Shrine Bowl, only received a tryout invite to Baltimore (where he’ll inevitably sign and start for the next 10 years).

Of the Steelers’ UDFAs, Taylor is a well-built receiver with a productive career at Memphis. He went over 1,000 yards in 2023 before nearly doing it again in 2024, finishing with 950 yards. A Combine invite, he ran a 4.49 40-yard dash. His jumps were poor (30.5-inch vertical), but as far as undrafted free agents go, Taylor has a strong resume. Cracking Pittsburgh’s wide receiver room will prove challenging, but he’s quality practice squad material.

Castro was bitten by the dubious combination of being small (5’11, 200 pounds) and slow (4.59 40, 4.35 RAS), but his tape was draft-worthy. Versatile and impactful, Castro is a hard hitter who plays with all-out effort. An extensive special-teams background will only help his odds of making the 53 or at least pushing hard for a spot. It’s difficult to see him falling off the roster completely, landing on the practice squad in a worst-case scenario.

Galbreath was on “my guys” list pre-draft. A small school sleeper from FCS South Dakota, he’s a new-age “move” tight end with smooth route-running and the ability to track and find the football. Despite missing time with a 2024 shoulder injury, he was still named an FCS All-American. During our “small school week,” our report placed a draftable grade on him, and a deep tight end class may have been one reason why Galbreath wasn’t picked on Day Three. A willing blocker, he should also stick on the practice squad and could flash this summer.

Williams is a sleeper D-II prospect from Minnesota-Duluth. An athletic tackle with good size at 6055, 314 pounds, the Steelers showed interest in him at the East/West Shrine Bowl—a great opportunity for small-school players like Williams to shine.

With the offensive line weaker than last year, Williams could make it as a ninth offensive lineman. The only backups who are likely/locks to make it are Ryan McCollum, Calvin Anderson (provided no other veteran tackles are brought in), and Spencer Anderson.

Thomas-Jones came out of high school as a big recruit who began at Ole Miss. Transferring closer to home to attend South Alabama, he’s a sturdy and powerful lead blocker who flashed plays down the seam. Pittsburgh’s roster is missing a true fullback, and while Thomas-Jones needs to validate himself on special teams, there’s a path to stick.

Even names unmentioned on here are interesting. Kicker Ben Sauls won’t beat out Chris Boswell, but was one of college football’s top kickers thanks to a breakout 2024 season, a big leg who was money from 50-plus yards. It’s surprising Sauls chose Pittsburgh. He could’ve pushed for a job if he were on another roster without an entrenched starter.

It’s easy to be optimistic in May. Not all these guys will make it. Some will get hurt, some will be squeezed by the numbers game, and some simply won’t play as well as expected. But for the first time in a while, the Steelers have the chance to keep several UDFAs on their roster, 53 or practice squad, to start the year with a crop of talent who will push for jobs.

Thanks to a quirk in draft class for the deep pool of candidates, and kudos to the front office for inking those names. Just don’t get used to it.