‘Foolish To Say The Steelers Got Fleeced’ In George Pickens Trade, Says Former NFL Lineman

George Pickens is no longer a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers. After three seasons of highlight catches, Pickens has been traded to the Dallas Cowboys. The move doesn’t completely come out of nowhere, but the timing is odd. The draft has come and gone, and the best free agents have signed. That leaves the Steelers with a hole at receiver and not many options to fix it. However, former NFL offensive lineman Ross Tucker doesn’t think that’s enough to say the Steelers lost this trade.
“We have to assume that the Steelers took the best offer they had,” Tucker said recently on his podcast. “So no, the Steelers didn’t get fleeced. We’ll see how it plays out. It’s one year for George Pickens, and then we’ll see what happens after that.
“But I don’t think people really think about all the other consequences. He needs a new contract. It’s one year. He’s had his issues. I think it’s foolish to say the Steelers got fleeced.”
Tucker is correct that it might be a little early to say the Steelers lost this trade. In return, they received a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick in a swap for a sixth-round pick. While those are future assets, Pittsburgh could use them in a separate deal, maybe even to help them move up in next year’s draft.
Replacing Pickens this year is going to be difficult, but the Steelers have options. Most of the free agents, like Keenan Allen and Amari Cooper, are past their prime but could still have some gas left in the thank. Also, the Steelers could make another trade for a receiver. There’s plenty of talent at that position in the league.
Tucker is also correct that Pickens is going into the last year of his current contract. He could leave the Cowboys after this season. While they’d get a compensatory pick to help make up for the third-round selection they gave to Pittsburgh, that probably wouldn’t help them look like winners of this trade.
There’s also no telling how things will go for Pickens in Dallas. His attitude could become even more of a problem. That’s happened with previous Steelers receivers after they’ve left Pittsburgh.
Look at the Diontae Johnson trade last year. At the time, it seemed like the Steelers didn’t get the best return possible. They received Donte Jackson and a late-round pick swap. Looking at how Johnson’s career has gone since then, the Steelers were probably right to cut bait with him. Jackson struggled near the end of the year, but he recorded several big turnovers for the Steelers, so the return wasn’t terrible.
Maybe something similar will happen with the Pickens trade. Although it makes the Steelers worse for now, it could be the right move in the long run. Only time will tell.