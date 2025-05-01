Five Things To Know About New Steelers CB/PR Donte Kent

With their last pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers addressed their secondary depth. They drafted Central Michigan CB Donte Kent (who does offer some punt return ability as well). He’s a Harrisburg, Pa., native but didn’t grow up a Steelers (or even Philadelphia Eagles) fan. But he’s all in on Pittsburgh now.

So, who is the Steelers’ newest cornerback? Here are five things to know about Kent.

Do-It-All At Harrisburg High School

Donte Kent was a star for Harrisburg High School on both sides of the ball as a cornerback and wide receiver. He was one of the team captains, and he was part of a consistent winner there. During his time at Harrisburg, the team played in three district title games and made two appearances in the state championship. He also snagged 10 interceptions over his junior and senior years.

But that wasn’t the only spot you’d find Kent involved in Harrisburg sports. You may not typically think of cornerbacks and wide receivers as wrestlers, but Kent was.

Preferred Playing Wide Receiver?

While Kent was recruited by Central Michigan as a cornerback, he was a force at receiver for Harrisburg. You’d find him just as at home catching touchdowns as he was hauling in interceptions. And at least at one point, he thought he was a better receiver than a corner.

“I think my best is receiver,” said Kent with a big smile during an interview with PennLive.com in 2018, per video from its YouTube channel. “I like it. I like DB, too. But I think I would go to college for receiver.”

Maybe if the Steelers suffer a rash of injuries during a game, Kent could pull double duty again.

Not The Only Professional Football Player In His Family

Donte Kent has an older brother, Ronald, who starred at Harrisburg before him. And Ronald went on to play college football at Western Carolina before transferring to Central Michigan to play his final year with his younger brother. And while Ronald Kent was not drafted by an NFL team, he is still a professional football player. He signed with the BC Lions in the Canadian Football League and played 13 games in 2024. He hauled in one interception for the Lions.

Still Involved In Helping Back Home

Despite Donte Kent playing his college football in Central Michigan, Harrisburg is never far from his mind. And the same goes for his older brother, Ronald. Together, they formed the non-profit Kent Brothers Charities to help reach the youth of Harrisburg. How? Through what else but football?

In 2023, they hosted over 150 local kids between the ages of 8 and 14 for a free football camp in Harrisburg.

Determined To Make Things Better For His Family

Donte Kent’s parents and brother made the trip to Central Michigan Pro Day to cheer his efforts on. Central Michigan’s campus is roughly 620 miles from Harrisburg High School, so that was a big commitment for his family. And he appreciates that. It drives him to do better, not only for himself but for them.

“It felt good,” said Kent during an interview at his Pro Day per video from collegesportslive.com. “It felt like I was at home with my support system here. Just being here gives me extra motivation, makes me want to go harder. Just try to get them a better life.”

In the midst of an important workout where Kent was trying to get as much attention from scouts and coaches, he was thinking about how he can help support his family and make things better for them.