Fittipaldo Weighs In On Steelers’ No. 3 WR, Robert Woods Impact On Roman Wilson

The Steelers made their big splash at wide receiver via trade, but where do Roman Wilson and Robert Woods factor into the position? They just signed the latter, a 33-year-old veteran, after the draft. The former, a 2024 third-round pick, hasn’t done anything yet. With DK Metcalf and George Pickens, they have a strong top two, but we don’t know where the rest of the group stacks up.

Ray Fittipaldo waded into those waters yesterday during an interview on 93.7 The Fan. “I still think there’s an opportunity for Roman Wilson, but he’s got to go out there and prove it”, he said. “[Robert] Woods just signed basically a little bit more than a vet minimum deal. That’s kind of like a Van Jefferson, Allen Robinson [II] type of signing. He’s probably gonna play, but I don’t know if that’s gonna guarantee him starter snaps or anything like that”.

The Steelers signed Woods only after passing on the receiver position during the draft. Perhaps they had their eye on a few guys, but the timing never made sense. Given that they didn’t even sign Woods to a contract that would qualify for the compensatory formula, the waiting suggests draft outcome triggered the move. But as we keep talking about Roman Wilson, let’s not forget about the incumbent.

“I still think the slot is whoever performs best in training camp”, Fittipaldo said, assessing the Steelers’ wide receiver room. “I know a lot of people are sleeping on Calvin Austin [III], but he had 548 receiving yards, he had a few touchdowns. He was on the come last year. So I think Roman Wilson and Woods are gonna have to beat him out for the No. 3 spot”.

The signing of Robert Woods does make the Steelers’ receiver room a little more crowded, and a little more interesting. With Metcalf and Pickens locked at the top, who slots in behind them is the question. You have Woods, Wilson, and Austin presumably competing for that third role. But do all of them have a guaranteed roster spot? Then there’s Ben Skowronek, whom they re-signed on a two-year contract, primarily for special teams.

Last year, the Steelers only carried six wide receivers, and they could do so again. But they have six wide receivers who are presumably worth carrying, at least one would hope. And that doesn’t even include Scotty Miller, who is always on the roster fringes.

The simplest solution is to let the competition sort itself out, which is usually the case. I think, in an ideal world, the Steelers would love to see Roman Wilson step up and take the third spot and make it his own. That’s why they drafted him last year, and they still have relatively high hopes for him. If he can’t step up, then it’s between Austin and Woods to figure it all out.