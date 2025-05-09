Fittipaldo: Steelers ‘Wouldn’t Have Their Hearts Broken If Aaron Rodgers Retires’

The Steelers wouldn’t lose a ton of sleep if Aaron Rodgers opted to retire instead of signing with them, beat writer Ray Fittipaldo contends. Discussing their quarterback predicament on 93.7 The Fan, he tried to explain their pursuit of the former league MVP. The Steelers have faced considerable public resistance to that, on multiple fronts, not the least of which being…his absence.

How do the Steelers, such a storied franchise, justify their passivity in waiting for Aaron Rodgers? Sure, they brought back Mason Rudolph…to be his backup. And yes, they drafted a quarterback…in the sixth round. But are we overthinking what we’re actually seeing, injecting motives that aren’t there?

“He’s the best option available, and their only other option right now is Mason Rudolph”, Fittipaldo said of the Steelers waiting for Rodgers. “I honestly think it’s that simple. Believe me, they wouldn’t have their hearts broken if Aaron Rodgers retires, because they like Mason Rudolph”.

I’m inclined to agree with this. It’s not so much that Aaron Rodgers is the secret sauce that makes him worth the Steelers’ while. It’s the fact that they don’t have anything to lose by waiting, because they believe they’re fine as things stand. As incredulous as this might sound to some, they are willing to move ahead with Rudolph. And if Rodgers signs, wonderful; if not, it’s onward and upward.

The Steelers “also believe that Aaron Rodgers is an upgrade over Mason Rudolph. That’s why they’re doing it”, Fittipaldo added. “They’re not gonna pay a lot of money for him, and they’re gonna see if they can contend for the playoffs one more time with their core guys. That’s basically what this is all about”.

Meanwhile, as some question why the Steelers are waiting on Aaron Rodgers, others are doing the opposite. Following the George Pickens trade, some have asked why Rodgers would want to sign with the Steelers. But he would still have DK Metcalf and Pat Freiermuth, if nothing else. And great quarterbacks make average wide receivers look good, or are supposed to.

It’s interesting to hear a beat writer so explicitly vocalize the idea that the Steelers would be fine with the possibility of Rodgers not signing. I do buy it, at least its plausibility. And I also don’t think they would have necessarily done anything differently had Rodgers never been in the cards. They drafted the way they wanted to, and with an eye toward 2026.

Frankly, this is the most forward-looking offseason I’ve seen them engage in during my lifetime. It seems rather clear this is a Steelers team playing or 2026 without tanking—hence the Aaron Rodgers pursuit. They know Rodgers would give them their best chance of chasing a title. They also know the chances aren’t very high, so they’re not going all in to make it happen. It is, I think, that simple.