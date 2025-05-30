Fittipaldo: LB Payton Wilson Could Have Over 100 Tackles In 2025

In 2025, linebacker Payton Wilson could break out in a big way. As a rookie, he recorded a respectable 78 tackles despite playing primarily in nickel packages. On early downs, Elandon Roberts replaced him and in dime packages, Patrick Queen was the only off-ball linebacker on the field. But with Wilson ready to take the next step, his production could follow suit.

Opining on Wilson’s 2025 outlook, the PPG’s Ray Fittipaldo thinks he could exceed triple digits in tackles.

“He had 78 tackles, he had an interception, he had a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries [last season],” Fittipaldo told 93.7 The Fan’s Joe Starkey and Austin Bechtold Friday morning. “He did that, on 45 percent of the snaps. If he plays 90 percent of the snaps, he’s well over a hundred tackles. Probably trending towards like 120 like Patrick Queen and Minkah Fitzpatrick.”

Wilson had an important but narrow role last year. Eased into action and still needing to improve his run defense, Roberts was the hammer on early downs. Queen, the most expensive outside free agent in Steelers’ history, was added to wear the green dot and assume an every-down role. Even in-season, Roberts ate into Wilson’s nickel snaps. In five games, Wilson played under 40 percent of the defensive snaps.

With Roberts in Las Vegas and Wilson getting bigger, stronger, and naturally more comfortable, there’s a chance he plays the team’s base and nickel snaps this season. That’ll increase his snap count by several hundred and as Fittipaldo outlines, likely push him over 100 tackles. Combined, Roberts and Wilson recorded 124 tackles in 2024.

Still, Payton Wilson has work to do to get there. A lack of arm length works against him and Wilson must use his hands better to shed blocks in the run game. A better showing from the Steelers’ defensive line will also go a long way toward keeping him clean and free. Should Wilson struggle, Pittsburgh could play Malik Harrison on early downs in a Roberts-like role, keeping Wilson limited to just nickel packages.

Pittsburgh took the chance on Wilson when most other teams shied away from him. Concerns over a long college injury history to his shoulders and knees took him off the board of two-thirds of the NFL. The Steelers got a first-round talent in the third round of last year’s draft and so far, he’s reaping the rewards, with plenty of room still to grow.