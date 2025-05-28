Fittipaldo Gets ‘Sense’ Steelers Players Already ‘Sick’ Of Aaron Rodgers Storyline

If you’re sick of reading about Aaron Rodgers (and trust us, we’re sick of writing about it), you have something in common with the Pittsburgh Steelers’ locker room. Even after just one day of OTA practices, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Ray Fittipaldo got the feeling players are tired of the ongoing saga that has no end date in sight. Appearing on 93.7 The Fan Wednesday morning, prior to the team’s second practice, Fittipaldo already understands players are ready for finality.

“A lot of the guys yesterday said the right things when it came to Aaron Rodgers not being there, but I also got the sense that they’re kind of sick, not talking about it because yesterday was the first time they talked about it. But they’re just kind of sick of this being the storyline about this football team for more than two months now,” Fittipaldo told The Fan.

To be clear, Fittipaldo wasn’t saying the Steelers’ locker room is sick of Rodgers specifically, though perhaps some feel that way after questioning his status and answering questions in his place. But players seem just as tired of the will he/won’t he/when will he back and forth dominating the local and national media since mid-March.

For returning players, it’s a saga similar to wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk last season. A summer and training camp spent with bated breath over whether Aiyuk would get traded only for him to re-up with the 49ers. The odds of Rodgers landing with Pittsburgh seem higher but poised to miss the rest of OTAs, questions about his future will only linger.

While Mason Rudolph and most Steelers players have said the right things about his situation, some players have made subtle and pointed comments over Rodgers’ absence. In one breath, tight end Pat Freiermuth downplayed the situation but also noted this time of year is “very important” to gain chemistry and foundation. Though he himself missed yesterday’s first OTA practice, cornerback Darius Slay noted the value of spring workouts for teams and players truly wanting to chase a championship.

Teams don’t want distractions or loose ends. Pittsburgh has attempted to change the culture of its locker room for that reason, shipping out malcontent receivers Diontae Johnson in 2024 and George Pickens earlier this month. And yet the Steelers have let this story dominate their offseason, something that will continue as long as Rodgers wants.