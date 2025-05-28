Fittipaldo Expects Small Role For Jack Sawyer In 2025, But ‘Future Is Bright’

It was surprising when the Steelers decided on an edge rusher in Jack Sawyer in the fourth round of this year’s NFL Draft. Most of the reason for that is because the edge rusher position wasn’t thought of as a need coming into the draft. According to Steelers insider Ray Fittipaldo, the Steelers were aware of that as well. However, they simply couldn’t pass on the value of grabbing Sawyer as late as the fourth round.

“What better situation to be in as a rookie than what Jack has?” Fittipaldo asked, speaking on Rothman and Ice on Tuesday. “A lot of Big Ten guys, T.J. [Watt] from Wisconsin, Cam [Heyward] of course from Ohio State, I’m sure they’re gonna hit it off really well… They [Steelers] didn’t have a great need at edge rusher, but they couldn’t pass him [Sawyer] up because they had such a high grade on him at that point in the fourth round. The people in the Steelers’ building thought he was a second or third-round pick.”

With their picks on the first two days of the draft, Pittsburgh tackled some of its most significant needs on the roster. They added to the interior of their defensive line in the first round with Derrick Harmon. In the third, Kaleb Johnson helps fill a massive need at running back. Even after Sawyer, picks like Yahya Black and Will Howard were in positions of need. Sawyer is probably the only player from their 2025 class that could be considered a luxury pick, since he won’t be able to make as much of an immediate impact.

The reason for that is because of all the talent already at the position. As Fittipaldo alludes to, though, that could be an excellent thing for Sawyer. T.J. Watt alone is a great role model, as one of the best pass-rushers the game has ever seen. Having Alex Highsmith and Nick Herbig to learn from is just the icing on the cake.

Still, all that talent will keep Jack Sawyer off the field more than some of his rookie counterparts. Because of that, Fittipaldo is expecting a minimal impact from Sawyer in his rookie year. He does acknowledge that Sawyer should have a bright future, though.

“As far as his role goes as a rookie, T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith are your starters; they love Nick Herbig as a number three,” Fittipaldo said. “Jack’s gonna get in where he fits in, he’ll probably play 10-15 snaps a game… I think the future is bright down the road.”

One quick way Sawyer can make himself known is through run defense. That was his strong suit in college, and obvious running downs are one area in which Sawyer could see the field often. That could also come at times when pass-rushers like Highsmith or Herbig need a breather. 10-15 snaps per game isn’t a bad number for a rookie either, especially a fourth-round pick. If Sawyer were to play in every game, that would come out to around 170-250 snaps for the year. That’s more than a lot of fourth-round guys can lay claim to.

At the very least, the Steelers are establishing a pipeline on the edge. Watt is only getting older, and Highsmith is creeping closer to the age of 30. As some of their players on the edge begin to age, or become harder to retain, Jack Sawyer should find his chances. In the meantime, he has some outstanding players to learn from.