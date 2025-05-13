Fittipaldo Doesn’t Rule Out Steelers Trading For Wide Receiver

While Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette wrote in his weekly chat last week that the Pittsburgh Steelers won’t trade for a receiver in the wake of dealing George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys, his colleague Ray Fittipaldo still believes there’s a chance it could happen. In his chat this week, Fittipaldo wouldn’t close the door on the Steelers trading for a receiver.

“No, I think they could still make a trade. They could give up a late-round pick and get a cheaper option,” Fittipaldo wrote.

He added that he wouldn’t expect a move unless Aaron Rodgers, which would make New York Jets WR Allen Lazard, one of Rodgers’ favorite targets, a likely candidate. Mike Florio reported last week that Lazard is “in play” for the Steelers, and he would be an option that makes a lot of sense given he wouldn’t cost much to acquire and the Jets have internal options to replace him.

There aren’t a lot of intriguing trade candidates at this point in the offseason, with the 2025 NFL Draft already passed and the free agent crop of receivers thinning out. But that doesn’t mean the Steelers won’t still look to upgrade around the margins, and someone like Lazard would appease Rodgers and be someone who could factor into Pittsburgh’s receiver room.

While Omar Khan said he was happy with Pittsburgh’s receiver room, he left the possibility open to make a trade if he felt it could help the team. Whoever the Steelers acquire isn’t going to be someone tasked with replicating Pickens’ production, but adding another body to the room isn’t the worst idea to create more depth behind DK Metcalf.

It doesn’t sound like anything is imminent, and even if Rodgers does sign, the Steelers could still be patient and see how their current crop of receivers looks in on-field work before going outside the organization to add someone. It’s by no means a guarantee that the Steelers will trade for a receiver, but it seems to at least be somewhat of a possibility. With Pittsburgh projected to have a plethora of selections early in the 2026 NFL Draft, they may be more willing to part with a Day 3 pick for immediate help.

Pittsburgh’s potential moves also seem to be dependent on Rodgers signing, and the later he signs, it could be less likely the Steelers make a move. But if they see the chance to upgrade, the Steelers could try to add a receiver to the mix.