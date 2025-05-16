Fittipaldo Doesn’t Expect Steelers To ‘Fall On Their Face’ Again To End 2025 Season

The Pittsburgh Steelers got off to a hot start in 2024. Then, things fell off the rails. After starting 10-3, the Steelers lost their last four, finishing the year at 10-7. They followed that with an incredibly demoralizing loss to the Ravens in the playoffs. It feels like an understatement to call that a collapse. Ray Fittipaldo isn’t expecting the Steelers to have a similar end to their 2025 season, though.

“I think that’s a tough final stretch,” Fittipaldo said of Pittsburgh’s schedule, on 93.7 The Fan on Friday. “So last year they were 10-3 before they got to that stretch, they still squeezed in. I think they’re probably gonna have to be in a similar spot this coming season if they wanna make the playoffs here again.”

It certainly is a tough final stretch. Unfortunately for Pittsburgh, it might be even harder than the one it endured last year, although the Steelers don’t have to play three games in 11 days again. It makes a strong case to be the toughest in the league. The Steelers have to play the Chargers, Bengals, Bears, Bills, Dolphins, Lions and the Ravens twice to round out the 2025 season.

Of those teams, the Chargers, Lions, Bills and Ravens all made the playoffs last season. The Bengals missed it by one game, and the Dolphins came close to sneaking in as well. The Bears had a down year in 2024 but seem to be much improved heading into 2025. Fortunately, the Steelers do get a shot at the Browns during that stretch, which should provide some relief.

Pittsburgh’s collapse was frustrating for the fans, who are growing especially frustrated with Mike Tomlin. His Steelers seem to be making late-season collapses a yearly tradition. Fittipaldo isn’t expecting that to happen again this year at least.

“You know, Mike Tomlin’s teams, they can have some struggles down the stretch like they had last season, but it would be very rare for them to totally fall on their face in the second half of the season,” Fittipaldo said. “So, yeah, I mean, I, I think if they’re 6-2 at a halfway point, you put yourself in really good position.”

Fittipaldo says it would be rare, but it did happen last year. The Steelers couldn’t do anything on offense during their last five losses and got obliterated on the ground.

Some improvements have been made, at least on paper, but are they enough to steer Pittsburgh clear of another late-season collapse? We still don’t know who’s playing quarterback, and the Steelers’ lack of depth at receiver is eerily similar to 2024. The run defense should be improved, but Pittsburgh is simply going through a gauntlet to end the season yet again. Time will tell if they made the necessary improvements. As of now, Fittipaldo is certainly following an optimistic line of thinking.