‘F’ing Exhausting:’ Florio Tired Of ‘Deliberately Coy’ Aaron Rodgers

The Aaron Rodgers saga has dragged on longer than most people likely expected it to. Art Rooney II was surprised by the delay in his decision about his future a few months ago. Now, OTAs are here, and Rodgers still hasn’t signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers. This has, understandably, begun to fry some people’s nerves, including Mike Florio.
“He sat at that Mike Stud concert answering questions recently,” Florio said Wednesday on his Pro Football Talk podcast. “He is capable of saying what he’s planning to do. He’s deliberately coy, and he likes to be coy. When people try to figure out what he’s saying, he gets pissed off. ‘Why are you talking about me?’
“You had a microphone in your freaking hands. You can tell us what you’re planning to do. Why is it such a game? Why is it such a mystery? Just tell us what you’re gonna do. There’s a point where it’s fucking exhausting.”
Recently, Rodgers made a few appearances on podcasts and at concerts. While he hasn’t revealed what his future holds, he has dropped some hints. That seems to have frustrated Florio.
Rodgers and the media have butted heads over the years. Rodgers criticizes the media for talking about him, while some media members have labeled Rodgers a diva and attention seeker. There’s not much love lost between the two sides.
Therefore, the Rodgers situation this offseason has led to seemingly endless discussions about the four-time NFL MVP. Rodgers is one of the biggest talking points at OTAs for the Steelers, and he isn’t even on the team. That goes to show just how many eyes are on him.
However, it’s important to note that Rodgers has given a reason for the wait. He stated that he’s dealing with personal issues that command most of his attention. Rodgers has dropped enough hints that it feels like he’s going to sign with the Steelers. He hasn’t said it directly, but there are dots there to connect.
It’s fair to be frustrated with the continued wait. However, the Steelers have the power to end this, too. If they were upset with Rodgers, then they could stop pursuing him. Instead, they’ve put no deadline on him. It might annoy some, but hopefully, it will end soon.