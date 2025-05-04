Film Room: RB Kaleb Johnson Brings Upside As A Pass Catcher To Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Iowa RB Kaleb Johnson 83rd overall in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, giving them a new bell-cow running back to replace former starter Najee Harris, who left for the Los Angeles Chargers this offseason. Johnson enjoyed a breakout season with the Hawkeyes in 2024, starting 11 games and rushing for 1,537 yards on 240 carries (6.4 YPC) and 21 touchdowns, more than doubling his previous season high in rushing yards.

Johnson also caught 22 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns last season, taking his career totals in the receiving department to 29 passes for 240 yards. During his first two seasons at Iowa, Johnson was sparsely utilized in the passing game. He saw a modest bump in production during his breakout season. However, when you look at the tape, you see a player who has the traits and skill set on tape to become a bigger factor as a pass catcher in the pros compared to how he was used at the college level.

THE FILM

When reviewing Kaleb Johnson’s receptions in 2024, you see that almost all of his work came on swing passes, screens, and checkdowns in the flat. Iowa wasn’t very creative in utilizing Johnson as a receiver, but he did have several notable traits that stood out. The first is his ability to immediately turn into the bulldozer of a runner. He can take handoffs in the backfield, display impressive contact balance, and tackle-breaking ability.

Watch this rep against the Cornhuskers as Johnson catches the swing pass and turns upfield, running through one tackle attempt. Two defenders fly in to try to make the play, but Johnson manages to stay upright while the defenders hit the turf. Johnson steps out of another tackle attempt and takes it the distance for the score.

Kaleb Johnson is known for his breakaway ability as a runner. That’s also the case when he catches the football with room to run in space. Watch this catch-and-run Johnson has against Washington, leaking out of the backfield and getting a step on fellow Steelers rookie Carson Bruener as he hits the jets down the sideline and gets into the end zone for the score.

What also stands out about Johnson as a pass catcher is his natural hands at the catch point. He does a great job catching the ball away from his frame with arms extended and has soft hands that see the ball in to complete the catch. Watch the receptions Johnson makes below. He catches the ball outside of his framework and quickly transitions as a runner to get downhill and pick up yards after the catch.

Kaleb Johnson has good instincts as a pass catcher and can adjust to off-target passes away from his frame, showing good dexterity and hand-eye coordination for a bigger back. Check out this pass Johnson saves from eating the turf against Iowa State. He catches a low screen pass that is underthrown and manages to turn upfield to pick up five yards on what was almost an incomplete pass.

What will help Kaleb Johnson earn opportunities as a pass catcher in the pros is his ability to step up in pass protection as a willing blocker when he isn’t being sent out on routes. He approaches blocking with the same physical demeanor as a runner between the tackles, stepping right into the face of the blitz to keep the pocket clean.

Watch this rep against Ohio State. Johnson picks up the blitzing linebacker from the box, landing his hands on the blitzer’s torso and stalling his rush so the quarterback has time to complete the pass to his intended target.

Kaleb Johnson may not have the production that Najee Harris had as a pass catcher coming out of college, but he has a skill set underutilized at Iowa. He should be able to contribute more in that facet of his game at the professional level.

At worst, Johnson should be able to develop into a reliable check-down option who can provide solid pass protection. But much like Harris, James Conner, and Le’Veon Bell before him, Johnson is a big, bruising back with the traits to become a viable receiver out of the backfield. It’s a skill set that the Steelers have sought from their feature backs for over the past decade.

It’s fair to expect Kaleb Johnson to cede passing down work to both Jaylen Warren and Kenneth Gainwell as a rookie, with both being accomplished pass catchers in their own right. However, expect Johnson to get more opportunities in the passing game as the season progresses. He’ll be primed to step into a bigger role heading into Year 2 and beyond.