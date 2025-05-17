ESPN: ‘Excellent Size And Mobility’ Makes Will Howard An ‘Ideal Fit’ For Steelers, Arthur Smith

The Pittsburgh Steelers are still awaiting a decision from 41-year-old quarterback Aaron Rodgers in hopes of solidifying the starting quarterback job for the 2205 season at the very least. However, as the team continues to sit and wait and experience some uncertainty, the belief is that the Steelers currently have an intriguing long-term option under center on the roster.

That would be former Ohio State quarterback and current rookie sixth-round pick Will Howard.

For ESPN’s Jordan Reid, it was surprising that the Steelers waited until the sixth round to draft a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay. However, they landed an ideal fit in Howard, who projects well in offensive coordinator Arthur Smith’s offensive scheme moving forward.

“While it was surprising to see Pittsburgh wait until Round 6 to pick a quarterback, Howard is an ideal fit. His 89.6 QBR topped the FBS, while his 73% completion percentage ranked second,” Reid writes regarding Howard and how he fits with the Steelers. “He has excellent size (6-foot-4, 235 pounds) and mobility, and he continues to improve as a passer.”

Howard’s size and mobility are rather intriguing. He’s a big, strong quarterback who can stand in the pocket and make plays. He also brings a run-game element to the table, as he served as a good short-yardage quarterback for Ohio State during their run to the national championship last season.

He can also make some plays on the move, showing off his accuracy on rollouts and scrambles when the pocket collapsed. Smith and the Steelers can work with that, considering the second-year offensive coordinator likes to utilize bootlegs, rollouts, and play-action passing within his offense.

Not only is it a good fit scheme-wise, but play-style and build-wise, it’s a good spot for Howard to land in. He’s that big, strong, physical quarterback that fits what the Steelers typically look for. He showed that size, strength, and confidence during his collegiate career.

Howard brings a great deal of experience to the table, having started 44 games in his collegiate career, including 28 at Kansas State and all 16 last season at Ohio State while leading the Buckeyes to the national championship. He also displayed the ability to pick up a new offense quickly, doing so with Chip Kelly’s scheme at Ohio State, turning it on in the playoffs, and playing at a high level.

Now, he’s off to Pittsburgh, where he’s hoping to go from a good scheme and culture fit to a good starting quarterback for the Black and Gold. He could be quite the sleeper, one who develops into that starting quarterback for the Steelers.

Just don’t expect him to be the starter in Pittsburgh in 2025, unless something goes significantly wrong.

“Though the Steelers are waiting on Aaron Rodgers’ decision, Howard’s role is unlikely to change either way,” ESPN’s Brooke Pryor writes of Howard and his role in 2025. “Owner Art Rooney II said as much in a radio interview during the draft, saying “it’s not likely” a drafted QB would “have a big impact on this season.” So, Howard projects to be the No. 2 or No. 3 QB on the depth chart behind at least Mason Rudolph in Week 1.

“And while he represents good value as a sixth-round pick, he still needs to develop if he’s going to be a starting NFL quarterback in the future.”

Still waiting on a decision from Rodgers, the Steelers’ quarterback position is in a holding pattern. Should Rodgers decide to sign, he’ll step in as the starting quarterback, with Mason Rudolph sliding into the No. 2 role and presumably Howard as the No. 3 and developmental piece.

Ideally, that’s the best-case scenario for Howard in 2025 with the Steelers. That will give him a chance to sit back, learn under a future Hall of Fame quarterback, and adjust to the day-to-day grind of the NFL. That would be a win-win for the Steelers and could really help Howard long-term in his career.