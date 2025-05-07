ESPN Analyst Calls This ‘Worst Steelers Roster’ Of Mike Tomlin Era After Pickens Trade

The Pittsburgh Steelers are a franchise that almost always prioritize current success over anything else. But several of their decisions this year seem to have a future-minded slant. After trading George Pickens for a 2026 third-round pick, there is no doubt that the Steelers made themselves a worse team for the 2025 season on talent alone. ESPN’s Matt Miller took to X and made a lofty observation about the Steelers’ roster.

“This is the worst Steelers roster of the Mike Tomlin Era,” Miller wrote on X.

As it stands now, without any clarity about Aaron Rodgers, it’s hard to argue with his assessment. Especially when looking at the offensive side of the ball. Mason Rudolph passing to DK Metcalf and a bunch of WR3 and WR4 types isn’t a recipe for success. Jaylen Warren is good, but he’s not an elite back and it’s hard to rely too much on rookie success with Kaleb Johnson.

If the young offensive line takes a meaningful step forward in 2025 and Rodgers ultimately signs, then I think the offense will be better than the 2024 version in Pittsburgh. But that is relying on multiple layers of assumptions to get to that point.

I am less concerned about the defense, but the key pieces are getting up there in age. T.J. Watt will turn 31 years old in October, Cam Heyward just turned 36 years old yesterday, and Minkah Fitzpatrick will turn 29 this year. I think they got better this year with Darius Slay, Derrick Harmon, Juan Thornhill and Jack Sawyer bolstering the defense.

So what were some of the worst rosters? The 2019 roster after Ben Roethlisberger’s injury was pretty poor, but they didn’t head into the season with Duck Hodges in mind. The 2021 and 2022 rosters weren’t great either with the first offensive line overhaul failing miserably and the transition from Roethlisberger to Kenny Pickett and Mitch Trubisky. Some of the early-to-mid 2010s defenses were talent depleted as well.

If Rodgers doesn’t sign, this will be right up there with some of those groups as the least competitive Steelers rosters to enter a season under the 19 years of Mike Tomlin’s head coaching tenure. Fortunately, it does seem like Rodgers is set to sign sometime this month with a chance to elevate the offense beyond their current outlook.