Emmanuel Acho Believes Mike Tomlin Is ‘Undermining’ Work Of Other Steelers Players By Mishandling QB Situation

Organized Team Activities are underway for the Pittsburgh Steelers at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on the South Side, and during OTAs there is one player at the most important position in sports who isn’t present, which is generating quite a bit of attention.

Though he’s still not signed, the belief is Aaron Rodgers is going to play for the Steelers in 2025 and hold down the starting quarterback role for the season in an effort to bounce back from a tough two years with the New York Jets and close out his Hall of Fame career on the right foot.

Yet, he’s not with the Steelers and continues to drag things out. That led to a number of questions for players Tuesday during OTAs, creating some distraction already regarding a guy who isn’t even on the roster yet.

In a part of the team-building aspect of the offseason, the Steelers don’t have their likely starting quarterback there. For former NFL player and current FS1 analyst Emmanuel Acho, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is doing quite a bit of undermining of his players — particularly T.J. Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Patrick Queen — with the way he’s mishandled the quarterback situation.

Again.

Hosting FS1’s The Facility Wednesday morning, Acho ripped into Tomlin and the continued mishandling of the quarterback situation, calling it a car crash people are seeing in real time, yet are afraid to call the ambulance for. So, Acho is stepping up.

“Mike Tomlin is Mike Tomlin’s biggest enemy, period. We all watching one of the most important positions in sports be absolutely negligently mishandled, and nobody is saying anything about it,” Acho said, according to video via FS1. “I don’t know why, but Tomlin is absolutely undermining the work of all other 90 players that are currently on the roster until it gets cut down to 53. T.J. Watt could have 35 sacks, won’t matter without a quarterback. Patrick Queen, 250 tackles won’t matter without a quarterback. Minkah Fitzpatrick could have 15 interceptions, won’t matter without a quarterback.

“None of the work that any of the other players on the roster do will matter, so long as Mike Tomlin — and it is on Mike Tomlin — continues to completely mishandle this quarterback situation.”

The Steelers have been a bit of a mess at the quarterback position since Ben Roethlisberger retired after the 2021 season. Of course, Pittsburgh didn’t have any post-Roethlisberger plan, which led them into the wilderness at quarterback, featuring the likes of Mitch Trubisky and Russell Wilson being signed in free agency, Mason Rudolph re-signed after a year away, Kenny Pickett drafted in the first round and subsequently traded two years later, and Justin Fields traded for and lost in free agency.

Now, the Steelers appear to be gearing up for the 2026 NFL Draft, which will be in Pittsburgh. The Steelers are projected to have 12 picks in the draft, which is believed to be very good at quarterback, so they could have an opportunity to find their franchise quarterback there.

But they still have a 2025 season to get through, and they continue to wait for a decision from Rodgers, while also having Kirk Cousins as fallback option via trade with the Falcons.

The 2025 season shouldn’t be forgotten about, especially for big names on the roster, particularly on the defensive side of the football. That’s where Acho’s take comes from, with the Steelers having some stars on defense like Watt, Fitzpatrick and even Cam Heyward who are getting up there in age and their football lives are running short.

Not having a quarterback right now, or having a great future outlook at the position, either, has led to plenty of criticism of Tomlin.

“It’s the most negligent and grossly negligent thing we have witnessed in sports. Because not only is Mike Tomlin at this junction in time not identifying the proper quarterback, he’s not committing to the proper quarterback. He’s not developing the proper quarterback,” Acho added. “The fifth consecutive season that the Steelers will have a different opening day starter at the quarterback position. Fifth-consecutive season that in the most important position, you will have a different opening day starter.

“We are all witnessing this car crash and ain’t nobody calling an ambulance trusting that’s somebody else going to do it. It’s a car crash going on with this Steelers quarterback situation.”

It’s not good right now, and things look rather ugly. Though there’s plenty of belief in Mason Rudolph from teammates and coaches, it’s not a comforting feeling knowing that he might be the starting quarterback and rookie sixth-round pick Will Howard might be the backup in 2025 if Rodgers decides to retire rather than play.

But maybe going through an ugly season will set the Steelers up for long-term success.

There’s no guarantee of that, but that’s one path forward for the Steelers, should they choose it.