Eisen: Justin Fields In A ‘Much Better Spot’ With Jets

When Justin Fields was drafted in the first round in 2021, there were high expectations placed on him. Fast-forward to now, and Fields is about to spend his fifth year on his third different team. After playing for the Steelers in 2024, Rich Eisen thinks Fields is in a better situation with the Jets in 2025.

“He had no institutional skin in the game in Pittsburgh,” Eisen said on The Rich Eisen Show on Friday. “And he gets the gig, and then he winds up losing the gig, even though he won four of his first six games. The Jets are basically saying, you are the man… He’s in a much better spot than he was last year.”

The beginning of Justin Fields’ career certainly hasn’t been the most kind to him. Fields was drafted by the Bears, and things did not go swimmingly, to say the least. Fields deserves some fault, but that organization had plenty of troubles during his time there. It wasn’t a stable situation for a developing quarterback by any means.

That’s part of the reason the Steelers were able to land Fields for just a fifth-round pick last offseason. Fields wound up getting the chance to start the year, thanks to Russell Wilson’s lingering calf injury. Fields did well, fitting nicely into Arthur Smith’s offense, who’s said to be fond of Fields. Still, Mike Tomlin pulled the plug, allowing Wilson back into the lineup once healed.

It’s hard to argue with Eisen here. Justin Fields finally has a chance to start. And he’s not playing in the same messy regime the Jets have had in recent years. Aaron Glenn has a lot to prove, but he’s been quick to try and change the culture in New York. Fields has Breece Hall in the backfield, and also his former teammate at Ohio State, Garrett Wilson, at wide receiver.

After having rolled into last season with both Fields and Wilson, players who can make the argument to be starting-level options, the mood is different in Pittsburgh in 2025. A familiar face is back in Mason Rudolph, but he hardly brings as much excitement as the aforementioned Wilson and Fields. After watching both of their options leave this offseason, the Steelers find themselves now stuck waiting on Aaron Rodgers.

If Aaron Rodgers doesn’t work out and Justin Fields has a good year in New York, this won’t be a fun offseason to look back on.