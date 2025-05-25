Dulac: ‘Modest’ Chance Steelers Will Re-Sign WR Calvin Austin III Next Year

The Steelers only have three wide receivers signed through 2026, and Calvin Austin III is not among their names. A 2022 fourth-round pick, he is in the final year of his contract, and there are no indications they will sign him to an extension at some point this offseason. But based on what he does in 2025, there is a possibility they re-sign him, Gerry Dulac says.

Asked during a recent chat what the chances are of the Steelers signing Calvin Austin to “a modest second contract,” Dulac wrote that “the chances are modest as well.” While he was having some fun with the wording, he is also serious.

His Post-Gazette colleague, Ray Fittipaldo, shares the same view, arguing the Steelers’ 2022 class “have tenuous futures.” Of the few who remain, though, he wrote, “Austin has the best chance to remain with the Steelers, but that’s far from a certainty.”

Considering the Steelers re-signed Ben Skowronek to a two-year contract, I don’t see why they wouldn’t want to keep Calvin Austin III around. He is not likely to be very expensive, and they don’t have any other “proven” commodities behind DK Metcalf.

Metcalf and his $150 million contract are the centerpiece of their wide receiver room, of course. Much is riding on second-year WR Roman Wilson, who essentially missed his rookie season. They reportedly “really like” Wilson, but also “think more highly of Calvin Austin III than people realize.” Perhaps Dulac and Fittipaldo are among those people?

Our Ross McCorkle argued that the Steelers should sign Austin to an extension. It’s hardly a bad idea, let alone bad business, if affordable. Outside of Metcalf, Wilson, and Skowronek are the only other wide receivers under contract other than rookie free agents.

Austin has shown steady progress since the Steelers drafted him. After spending his rookie season injured, he caught 17 passes for 180 yards and a touchdown in 2023. Last season, he caught 36 passes for 548 yards and four touchdowns.

The Steelers drafted Calvin Austin because he has great speed and has proven to be an effective downfield target. As long as they have a quarterback who can get him the ball, he can and will make plays. Overall, his game has some clear limitations due to his size, but that doesn’t stop him from making an impact. Sometimes, big things come in small packages.

Mind you, he isn’t just a wide receiver, either. Austin is also the Steelers’ punt returner, and he housed one last year. His punt return in 2024 was the first the Steelers have had since Antonio Brown in 2015. So if they don’t feel like re-signing him just to be a wide receiver, they can let Danny Smith campaign for him. That’s why they re-signed Skowronek on a two-year deal, presumably.