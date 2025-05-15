‘Don’t Tell Me You Want To Win Games:’ Ross Tucker Criticizes Aaron Rodgers For Not Making Decision Yet

The 2025 NFL schedule is out, and Aaron Rodgers still hasn’t signed with a team. It seems likely that he’ll join the Pittsburgh Steelers, but that’s not guaranteed. Recent reports seem to indicate that it could still be a few weeks before Rodgers makes a decision. He could even miss OTAs. Former NFL offensive lineman Ross Tucker laid into Rodgers for not making a decision yet.

“He doesn’t want to go to Pittsburgh in May,” Tucker said Thursday on The Dan Patrick Show. “He does not want to do OTAs, he does not want to do minicamp. He’s gonna wait as long as he can so he doesn’t get criticism for that. I got news for you Aaron, I’m gonna criticize you anyway.

“If you know you’re gonna go to the Steelers, and you’re with a new team, a new offense with Arthur Smith, all those other guys are out there with Phase 2 of the offseason program right now. Don’t tell me you’re committed. Don’t tell me you want to win games this year. Don’t tell me it’s a priority if you’re not there working with your new teammates in your new offense.”

"I got news for you Aaron, I'm going to criticize you anyway!" – @RossTuckerNFL previews a potential Jets-Steelers Week 1 matchup, and criticizes Aaron Rodgers for still delaying his decision. pic.twitter.com/FhaBFE4xum — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) May 15, 2025

It’s fair to say that Rodgers should get as much work in with his new team as he can. Steelers OTAs haven’t started yet, but they will in two weeks. Despite that, there’s no indication that Rodgers is going to sign with them any time soon. It feels likely that he could miss that part of the offseason.

However, missing OTAs likely won’t make or break how well Rodgers plays this season, assuming he chooses to do so. He’s been in the league for 20 years. There isn’t much that Rodgers hasn’t done. Building chemistry with his new teammates is important, but missing OTAs doesn’t mean he doesn’t care about winning.

Also, the Steelers reportedly won’t be too upset if Rodgers isn’t with them for OTAs. Last time he spoke, Rodgers stated that he’s dealing with some serious personal issues, and that’s why he hasn’t signed with a team yet. If that’s true, then Rodgers has a good reason to wait to make a decision. It’s not like he’s being lazy.

Rodgers isn’t even a member of the Steelers, so he has no obligation to attend their offseason activities. They put themselves in this position at quarterback. Had the Steelers added one of the other quality signal callers who were available, they wouldn’t need to wait for Rodgers.

Maybe Rodgers will join the Steelers for OTAs and mandatory minicamp. If that happens, then Tucker’s reason for criticism won’t exist. Should Rodgers be with the Steelers now if he knows he’s going to play for them? Probably. Does he know for sure that he’s going to play for Pittsburgh this year? That’s unclear. The Steelers have waited this long for him, and it seems like they’re going to continue being patient.