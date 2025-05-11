Do Steelers Need To Add Another Starting Wide Receiver?

Do the Steelers need to add another starting wide receiver?

Reports indicate that the Steelers are happy with their wide receivers, but many don’t agree that they should be. After trading George Pickens, they have a lot less talent and a lot more uncertainty in the room. But what exactly should they do about it, if anything?

So far this offseason, the only significant addition the Steelers have made to their wide receiver room is Robert Woods. And many might dispute calling that a significant addition, though it’s more significant after trading Pickens. Despite most viewing wide receiver as a big need, the Steelers did not draft one.

One wonders where they felt the prospects of a George Pickens trade stood at the time. In hindsight, given the Steelers were scouting second-round wide receivers, it seems clear they hoped to trade him earlier. Perhaps, had they managed to do so, they would have added a wide receiver in the draft.

But that ship has sailed, and we’re standing at the harbor now. Do the Steelers need another starting wide receiver? The thing is, we don’t know, and they don’t know. But they seem to be comfortable waiting to find out. The only problem is that the more you wait, the fewer alternatives you have. Last year, they waited and waited, and their only option left was to seek a trade.

Right now, the Steelers still have some veteran options at wide receiver they can add rather than burn more resources. The market expands when you open yourself up to trade acquisitions, but it’s not like they have had much luck. Mike Williams and Allen Robinson II didn’t exactly ignite a rush on custom jersey orders.

It seems the Steelers are willing to be patient and see what they have in Roman Wilson first. If he can be that other starting wide receiver, the Steelers may stay pat. Alternatively, they have Robert Woods, who could be at least a Van Jefferson. In an Arthur Smith offense, there are worse things, but there are also far better possibilities.

Obviously, going from George Pickens to anybody else on this roster is a significant downgrade in talent. The Steelers are worse off on the field, and I don’t think many would consider disputing that. But the real question is, do the Steelers have enough for what they want to do?

The Steelers are rebuilding, or reloading, whatever they feel the need to call it, after another disappointment last season. Though they limped into the playoffs, they once again embarrassed themselves therein.

Just like last year, the biggest question hanging over the Steelers is the quarterback question. While they ultimately traded George Pickens, they have other decisions to make. The 2025 NFL Draft class is now behind us, so most of the roster construction is complete.

But we still have a long offseason ahead for Steelers football, or football in shorts. Certain will-he-or-won’t-he situations remain in play, which we continue to monitor. Now it’s about evaluating the roster in place and filling holes as we go.