DK Metcalf Doesn’t Attend Steelers’ First Day Of OTAs

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ first OTA practice of the offseason just wrapped up and was well-attended. One notable player missing, besides Aaron Rodgers, was wide receiver DK Metcalf.

Per ESPN’s Brooke Pryor, Metcalf wasn’t with the team during Tuesday’s session. However, she noted that QB Mason Rudolph and TE Pat Freiermuth said Metcalf has been around the team’s facility for much of the offseason.

Steelers WR DK Metcalf wasn’t among the receivers at the first day of OTAs (video of those here below), but Pat Freiermuth said Metcalf has been around frequently during the early offseason phases. pic.twitter.com/IiRN8qtbVO — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) May 27, 2025

The team’s OTA practices that run through next week are voluntary and players aren’t obligated to attend them. Nor can they be punished by the team if they miss them. Still, it’s preferrable for players to practice and work with teammates, especially for a new player to the offense like Metcalf.

Metcalf has been a visible face during earlier portions of the team’s offseason phases. Last month, the team’s Twitter/X account shared this video of him arriving at the team’s UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

With DK Metcalf not there, Calvin Austin III served as the Steelers’ top receiver during drills, as shared by The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo.

Calvin Austin III leading WR drills with GP gone and DK Metcalf absent at voluntary OTAs. pic.twitter.com/Atp448H4ZV — Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) May 27, 2025

Austin is coming off a breakout 2024 season, setting career highs in receptions, yards, and touchdowns. The big plays he made at Memphis translated, Austin making a 20-plus-yard catch once every 3.6 receptions last year. Austin was also an impact punt returner, recording the team’s first such score since 2019 with a 73-yard touchdown in a Week 8 win over the New York Giants.

Pittsburgh’s splash move of the offseason came on the eve of free agency, sending a second-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for Metcalf. The teams also swapped Day 3 selections in the 2025 NFL Draft. Along with the trade came a $150 million contract, making Metcalf the highest-paid receiver in franchise history. He’ll be counted on as the team’s No. 1 receiver, especially after the Steelers traded George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys.

Though Metcalf doesn’t need his absence excused, perhaps he gave the team a heads up he was unable to attend today and will return for the team’s practices Wednesday and Thursday. It’s a minor but notable storyline to watch.