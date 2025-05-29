‘Disagree With The Hall Of Famer:’ McFadden Pushes Back On Bradshaw’s Scathing Comments

From one former Pittsburgh Steeler to another, Bryant McFadden is pushing back on Terry Bradshaw’s scathing comments about Aaron Rodgers. Weighing in for CBS Sports, McFadden believes Bradshaw’s assertion that the team’s pursuit of Rodgers is a “joke” is all wrong.

“I disagree with the Hall of Famer,” McFadden told host Hailey Sutton on CBS Sports’ HQ Wednesday. “I disagree with the Steeler alum and here’s why. Aaron Rodgers, right now…he is a better quarterback option than Mason Rudolph. That’s the facts. I know Aaron Rodgers is at the end of his Hall of Fame career, but right now, he is a better QB option than Mason Rudolph.”

Few would disagree. List out the Top 40 quarterbacks in football, and Rodgers would appear above Rudolph. Even at 41, Rodgers flashed his talent when healthy last season and looked stronger down the stretch after battling an early-season knee injury. From Weeks 11-18, Rodgers threw 13 touchdowns to four interceptions, averaging a 7.0 YPA and 96.1 QB rating. Compare that to Weeks 1-10 when he threw 15 touchdowns, seven interceptions, a 6.4 YPA, and 86.8 rating.

The question is how large a gap there is between the two. That determines if the wait for Rodgers is worth it. Most would likely slot Rodgers in the early-mid-20 range with Rudolph in the early 30s.

Bradshaw’s comments seemed personal in nature and felt like they came from someone who was not fond of the person. But he also offered the football critique, believing that adding Rodgers is pointless as a one-year rental. McFadden thinks the argument cuts both ways.

“That’s the same case for Mason Rudolph. If Mason Rudolph is the starting quarterback for 2025, it’s going to be a one-year stint scenario unless Mason Rudolph plays outstanding football and he puts forth a Sam Darnold-like effort.”

McFadden’s argument doesn’t quite land. Rudolph may only be in a starting role for one season. But he signed a two-year contract and would serve as a quality backup should Pittsburgh draft and start a first-round pick in 2026. Rudolph also doesn’t bring the baggage and headache Rodgers does, making a one-year play more palatable than enduring a year from Rodgers. That’s the counterpoint, anyway.

Still, McFadden’s calculation seems to be on the same page as the team’s. Acquire the best quarterback capable of leading the most victories. Pittsburgh thinks that’s Rodgers, making the wait for him to arrive worth it. If their calculation is wrong, Bradshaw will come out looking correct. If they’re right, McFadden’s words will be vindicated.