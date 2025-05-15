Did The Aaron Rodgers Effect Impact Steelers’ 2025 Schedule?

Did the Aaron Rodgers Effect impact the Steelers’ 2025 schedule?

While the NFL reportedly has no “inside knowledge” of Aaron Rodgers’ intentions, the Steelers’ schedule could still reflect the possibility. Indeed, the uncertainty itself could have influenced the schedule-makers’ decisions. If they don’t know the Steelers will have a primetime quarterback, they may be less likely to see prime time.

And the Steelers do have “only” four primetime games on the schedule, Aaron Rodgers’ former team, the Jets, not being one of them. While it is not in prime time, it is their season opener, on the road—as always. They do have three primetime games right in the middle of the season, over a four-game period.

Notably, the NFL executive basically admitted that the last two times Aaron Rodgers changed teams, they deliberately put his next game against his former team in prime time. Since they don’t know if Rodgers will be with them, they play the Jets in the afternoon. So in essence, the lack of clarity with Rodgers did affect the Steelers’ schedule, because that game would otherwise be in prime time.

Beyond primetime game slotting, it’s kind of hard to estimate how Aaron Rodgers’ influence might have impacted the Steelers’ schedule. But perhaps its nondescript nature is itself an influence, with nothing really sticking out. The most jarring thing, by far, is the early bye week, but that’s after an international game.

Still, I can’t help but wonder what the Steelers’ schedule would look like if they knew Aaron Rodgers was definitely going to sign. Or perhaps more accurately, if he already signed and they could plan for him in the open. Would they be playing more primetime games than they are otherwise?

The NFL knows that they can always flex games into primetime slots later in the season, on the other hand. Perhaps without knowing whether or not the Steelers would have Aaron Rodgers, they reserved that space on the schedule. As I noted, three of their four primetime games are in the middle of the season. They do have a Week 15 Monday Night Football game against the Dolphins, but that is the only primetime game on the books after Week 11.

In other words, the NFL knows that, if they sign Rodgers, they can get him into prime time. And their final stretch includes three divisional games and two top teams (Lions, Bills). So perhaps if he did influence the Steelers’ schedule, it is in its late-season flexibility.

The Steelers are rebuilding, or reloading, whatever they feel the need to call it, after another disappointment last season. Though they limped into the playoffs, they once again embarrassed themselves therein.

Just like last year, the biggest question hanging over the Steelers is the quarterback question. While they ultimately traded George Pickens, they have other decisions to make. The 2025 NFL Draft class is now behind us, so most of the roster construction is complete.

But we still have a long offseason ahead for Steelers football, or football in shorts. Certain will-he-or-won’t-he situations remain in play, which we continue to monitor. Now it’s about evaluating the roster in place and filling holes as we go.