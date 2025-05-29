DeShon Elliott: Steelers Are The Only Team ‘Where I Feel Like Home’

Pittsburgh Steelers S DeShon Elliott is the latest example of a “Steelers player” who joined via veteran free agency. Though he spent many years elsewhere before arriving in Pittsburgh, it feels like he’s always been here. Or, at the least, he was always meant to be here, and it just took a while.

Although many like to chide Mike Tomlin and the Steelers for this reputation of being a coach and team that players want to play for, we do see truth in it. Elliott said he wants to spend the rest of his career here. So did Elandon Roberts, but the Steelers had other ideas. Sure, free agents that other teams sign might feel the same way, but it does happen a lot in Pittsburgh.

And it’s especially notable when you’re talking about veteran players who’ve been around the block. DeShon Elliott spent four years with the Ravens before playing for Dan Campbell in Detroit and Mike McDonald in Miami. Working with Tomlin and the Steelers has a different feel for him than his time with John Harbaugh in Baltimore.

“All I can do is thank God for the position that Mike [Tomlin] has given me, the opportunity to play this game”, Elliott said, via the Steelers’ website. “Because I’ve been to a lot of places but it’s the only place where I feel like home, so I appreciate them so much for the opportunity”.

Granted, it’s easier to say your current employer is the best, for reasons that are obvious. Elliott is the sort of person who speaks his mind, though, and I do trust that his feelings are genuine. Whether fans care for it or not, many players appreciate Tomlin’s personal approach.

For Elliott right now, that feeling of home matters a good deal. His father is battling cancer, and it’s understandably weighed on him heavily. Earlier this offseason, he has spoken about how much their support has been crucial in getting him through this time.

Buy-in is a real thing, and players will play harder for a coach and an organization they feel actually values their lives and personhood. That doesn’t necessarily guarantee better play, but it doesn’t hurt, either. Whether he feels like he’s at the Olvie Garden or not, though, DeShon Elliott has been a find for the Steelers.

In his first season with the team, Elliott started 14 of 15 games, registering a career-high 108 tackles. He added four tackles for loss with an interception, two forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries. In just one year, he has already emerged as something of a fan favorite, and budding nucleus in the locker room.

He is the sort of player who was a Steeler before he was a Steelers. And now that he finally is, DeShon Elliott feels like he’s home. But he’ll have to continue earning his keep on the field if he wants to remain in the house.