Derrick Harmon Thought Steelers Were Drafting A Quarterback Instead Of Him

Leading up to the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, there was a ton of buzz regarding the Pittsburgh Steelers and a quarterback at No. 21 overall, whether that was Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders, Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart or even Alabama’s Jalen Milroe.
That buzz had Derrick Harmon, a popular name paired with Pittsburgh in mock drafts, believing that he wouldn’t be going to the Steelers because they were going to draft a quarterback. But All-Pro Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward knew the Steelers were going to target the player who models his game after Heyward.
On the latest episode of the “Not Just Football with Cam Heyward” podcast, Harmon told Heyward he really believed he wouldn’t land in Pittsburgh due to its need at quarterback. But Heyward made clear he knew all along that the team was targeting the Oregon standout, and that it wasn’t going quarterback in the first round.
Now, Harmon is a Steeler and Heyward gets a chance to work with him early in his career.
Though Harmon thought the Steelers were going quarterback in the first round, the interest in him was real right from the jump for the Steelers, who held a formal meeting with him at the NFL Combine and then hosted him for an official 30 visit before the draft.
Those boxes checked turned into Harmon becoming a Steeler at No. 21 overall. Harmon brings great physicality, size and athleticism to the trenches, and projects to be the Steelers’ next building block along their defensive line.
Harmon had an outstanding year at Oregon in 2024, leading the FBS in pressures for an interior defensive lineman and checking a lot of the boxes the Steelers look for at the position.
The Harmon pick at No. 21 overall was largely praised as the Steelers landed a big, physical piece to help rebuild the defensive line. That he models his game after Heyward and has similar traits is just icing on the top.
Ultimately, it all worked out in the end and the excitement is real regarding Harmon and the impact he’ll have in Pittsburgh. The Steelers deployed a great smoke screen on the QB position, and ultimately landed the guy they targeted all along, pairing Harmon with Heyward moving forward.
Hopefully the addition of Harmon helps shore up some of the run defense issues the Steelers had late in the 2024 season.
