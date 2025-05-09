Derrick Harmon Knows He Needs ‘Grit’ And ‘An Edge’ To Be A Steeler: ‘Feel Like That’s Me’

He feels like a Pittsburgh Steeler.

You hear that quite a bit when it comes to players and the iconic Steelers franchise. More often than not, they do tend to fit very well into the culture and the play style of the Steelers’ organization if they are praised like that.

For Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, rookie first-round draft pick Derrick Harmon has “Steelers DNA” and fits the mold of being a Steeler. He said that immediately after the Steelers selected the Oregon product at No. 21 overall in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Now, in rookie minicamp for the Steelers, Harmon explained what that “Steeler DNA” means and how he fits it.

“You’ve got to have some grit to be in this organization,” Harmon told reporters Friday, according to video via The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo on Twitter. “You’ve got to have an edge to you, and you’ve got to play with a little bit of pride to you.

“I feel like that’s me.”

Mike Tomlin said after Derrick Harmon was drafted that he has "Steelers DNA." — Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) May 9, 2025

His play style certainly matches that, as Harmon brings a real physical presence to the defensive line. He should, too, considering he models his game after Steelers great and first-team All-Pro defensive lineman Cameron Heyward, who brings a real toughness and edge to the trenches.

Heyward even praised the selection of Harmon, stating the Steelers “lucked out” getting him in the first round.

He’s going to bring that great physicality, size and athleticism to the trenches, and projects to be the Steelers’ next building block along their defensive line. That is what the franchise needs moving forward with Heyward aging and the defensive line being a major area of need in recent years.

After giving up 299 rushing yards to the Baltimore Ravens in a January Wild Card Round loss, the Steelers set out to improve their physicality and add significant run defenders to their roster this offseason. Harmon accomplishes both in a major way.

He was arguably the best defensive lineman in the draft, and the Steelers got a steal landing him at No. 21 overall. He’ll slot in immediately for Larry Ogunjobi, who was released before the start of the new league year, saving the Steelers some cap space.

Now, Harmon has to focus on providing that grit, energy, physicality and pride at the position, learning the Steeler Way as he goes along.