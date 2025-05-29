Derrick Harmon: ‘It Means A Lot’ Having Cameron Heyward At OTAs

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie DL Derrick Harmon is coming into a perfect situation in Pittsburgh, according to former Steelers DL Casey Hampton. There are a number of factors for that, but the biggest is DT Cameron Heyward.

Heyward has cemented himself among the best defensive players to suit up in Pittsburgh. Harmon has a heck of an opportunity to learn from him. By all accounts, he’s already starting that during voluntary OTAs. Despite Heyward entering his 15th season, all with the Steelers, he’s still showing up for voluntary practices.

And that’s not lost on Harmon at all.

“It means a lot,” Harmon said via video from Steelers Live on Twitter. “It shows what type of player a guy is and leader he is, to be in the building right now. Being around the rookies, being around the new teammates right now, it means a lot.”

Derrick Harmon, Zach Frazier, and Payton Wilson spoke to the media after Thursday's OTA: pic.twitter.com/Cwx9TMHmi4 — Steelers Live (@SteelersLive) May 29, 2025

Cameron Heyward being out there shows Derrick Harmon how to practice like a 14-year veteran. That’s a huge boost for a rookie player. It’s a hard transition from college to the NFL, so having someone with that level of success and longevity to show you the ropes is vital.

But it’s not just Heyward showing Harmon how to practice. Heyward is demonstrating how to be a leader on a football team. If anyone could take some time off from voluntary workouts, it’s Heyward. He’s proven himself over and over again. He could take the time to continue to rest and be ready for training camp.

Instead, Heyward is at the facility practicing alongside other veterans and even rookies like Harmon. That’s demonstrating leadership. Cameron Heyward is teaching anyone who will listen, including Derrick Harmon, how to be a leader on this football team. It’s showing up, doing the hard work, and helping the younger players along.

It’s a stark contrast to the dark cloud hanging over Pittsburgh at the quarterback position, that’s for sure.

And the appreciation isn’t one-way, either, as Harmon has caught Heyward’s eye on the field, too. It’s still early, but it’s always a good sign when you’re drawing praise and notice from Cam Heyward.