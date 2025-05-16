Derrick Harmon Credits Steelers Teammate In Preparing Him For NFL: ‘Taught Me How To Play’

The Pittsburgh Steelers are hoping that Derrick Harmon, their first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, can turn into not only a long-term starter along their defensive line, but a team leader for years to come.

He didn’t enter college as a ready-made leader, but he exited his four years as one and now enters the league with a solid foundation on which to build. Coincidentally, one of the people responsible for showing him the ropes as a leader is already on the Steelers’ roster.

“It came from Jacob Slade,” Harmon said in a one-on-one interview with Missi Matthews via Steelers.com. “I came in as a freshman, he was my OG at the time, and he made sure all the guys was right ’cause he was the leader. He was the older guy in the room. He made sure we was all on track. He taught me how to play that college-level game, how to work out, how to do certain things at that level.

“Once those older guys left, I ended up being the older guy in the room and I really just took what those guys taught me and just put into my young guys that came behind me.”

Harmon played his first three seasons at Michigan State where Slade spent five seasons. The two of them had two seasons together before Slade entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2023. He ended up signing a reserve/future contract with the Steelers following the 2023 season and has stuck around the practice squad and offseason roster ever since.

Now the guy who showed Harmon the ropes in college can also help show him the ropes in the NFL. Slade even attended Steelers rookie minicamp as a qualifying veteran, which means the NFL education started right away between the two old friends.

For more than one reason, Harmon is stepping into the best possible situation in the NFL. Not only does he have Slade, but he will have Cameron Heyward to learn from for a season or two. Harmon specifically pointed to Heyward as somebody he models his game after at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine.

Harmon was asked what he learned about being a leader in college.

“I did see it’s a lot of eyes on you. A lot of people look up to you, so you have to start doing what you preach,” Harmon said. “Not saying I didn’t, but you really have to show up and do the things that you’re telling other guys to do ’cause I don’t feel like nobody’s gonna listen to a guy that not doing something that you’re telling somebody else to do.”

For now, Harmon can help be a leader for the other rookies like Yahya Black and Jack Sawyer. But it shouldn’t be long before he is expected to lead that room when the changing of the guard eventually happens and Heyward hangs up his cleats.