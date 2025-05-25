Depot After Dark: Throwback Steelers’ Pics, Lake’s Son On Dad’s Advice, Goodell Talks Tush Push

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article, but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for May 24.

Throwback Steelers Pics

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ Instagram account shared throwback photos of pictures they posted throughout the years. It was a different era of social media, arguably a simpler time. There were photos of the team plane, a player having lunch, and a somewhat grainy photo of the field.

Now, social media mostly consists of memes I’m too old to understand and roasting the heck out of other teams during schedule release week. Anyway, it’s a fun trip down memory lane.

Lake’s Son Talks Inspiration

Los Angeles Rams NFL safety Quentin Lake, son of former Steelers’ defensive back and coach Carnell Lake, joined NFL Network’s The Insiders yesterday. Quentin discussed his father’s influence and advice as he enters the final year of his rookie deal.

“This was something my dad always told me,” Lake told Steve Wyche and Mike Garafolo. “Your play on the field in between the white lines will take care of everything else outside…I’m making sure this is the best year.”

Lake is coming off a breakout 2024 with the #Rams (111 tackles) as he’s entering a contract year, though he’s following the advice of his father, former #Steelers All-Pro Carnell Lake: “Your play on the field in between the white lines will take care of everything else outside.” https://t.co/Z0esNhSExS — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) May 24, 2025

Lake, who was born in Pittsburgh and played his college ball at UCLA, started 16 games for the Rams last season. He finished second on the team with 111 tackles.

Carnell Lake spent a decade in Pittsburgh, making four Pro Bowls and one First-Team All-Pro. He served as the Steelers’ defensive backs coach from 2011-2017. Should Quentin hit free agency next offseason, perhaps Pittsburgh will show interest.

Goodell Talks Tush Push

A push to ban the Tush Push failed earlier this week. But commissioner Roger Goodell still seems intent on eventually banning the play. Speaking after the failed vote, a rarity when it comes to the league (votes typically destined to fail are withdrawn, as the Lions’ reseeding proposal was), Goodell said he will continue to monitor the play and its viability.

“We’ll see how it plays out this season,” Goodell said via Pro Football Talk. “And then we’ll come back, and we’ll discuss those as we always do every year. What’s the right way to go forward? So, I think the discussion was helpful to us and what we want to focus on this season.”

Reports suggest Goodell believes the Tush Push is an “ugly” play and should be removed from the game. But the recent resolution failed by two votes, meaning it will remain legal in 2025. Still, the NFL figures to keep pressing the issue until it is banned and they won’t need much more support to make it happen in a future offseason.