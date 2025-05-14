Depot After Dark: Things To Do In Ireland, Cool Dice Art, Heyward Commercial

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article, but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for May 13.

THINGS TO DO IN IRELAND

The Steelers’ date and opponent for their game in Ireland this year have been revealed. They’re slated to face the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4 on September 28th. It’s the NFL’s first regular-season game in Ireland, so it’s a historic event. Some Steelers fans might be planning to take the trip out there for that game, and Cam Heyward recently got the scoop on what to do in Ireland.

Steelers Ireland posted a video on Twitter showing Heyward asking locals what the best things to do in Ireland are. It sounds like there’s no shortage of interesting activities there. Hopefully, this video gives fans who plan on making the trip some fun ideas.

COOL DICE ART

There’s a lot of excitement surrounding the Steelers’ upcoming game in Ireland. The team has been trying to build hype since it was announced, and now that details have been released, there’s even more intrigue. While the Vikings might not be the most intense opponent for the Steelers, if Pittsburgh signs Aaron Rodgers, it could have some more stakes.

On Twitter, NFL UK and Ireland shared a video of DiceIdeas creating fun art of the Steelers and Vikings game. The NFL and the Steelers have done some fun things leading up to this game, but this might be the most creative. It’s a beautiful piece of art created using dice.

HEYWARD COMMERCIAL

While Ireland is a big destination for Steelers fans this year, it isn’t the only place they can go. The team has away games lined up, but even before the season, they’ll go to training camp. The Steelers will go to Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, a town outside of Pittsburgh. Cam Heyward was recently in a commercial promoting things to do in that area.

GO Laurel Highlands posted the commercial on their YouTube channel. It shows Heyward talking about some of the available activities in the Laurel Highlands. While it might not be as exotic as Ireland, there’s still a lot to do. Steelers fans who plan on going to training camp might find some things to do.