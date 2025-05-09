Depot After Dark: Terrible Towel At Vatican, Cowher Birthday, Rookies Arrive

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for May 8.

TERRIBLE TOWEL AT VATICAN

In the NFL, Steelers fans travel incredibly well. It isn’t hard to find them taking over opposing stadiums. It happened multiple times last year. One of the best ways to identify Steelers fans is by looking for their Terrible Towels. The Terrible Towel is an integral part of the Steelers’ culture. It looks like one fan recently took their Terrible Towel to one of the biggest events in the world.

Today, a new Pope was selected, with the announcement coming in Vatican City. It’s a huge occasion, and funnily enough, a person could be seen waving a Terrible Towel in the crowd. According to Tony DoKoupil of CBS News, a woman from Pittsburgh brought her Terrible Towel to Vatican City to get blessed. Hopefully, that brings the team a little more luck this year.

As @tonydokoupil of @CBSNews reports, a woman from Pittsburgh brought a Terrible Towel to the Vatican City today to get blessed. #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/x8fNbVyLSv — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) May 8, 2025

COWHER BIRTHDAY

Bill Cowher is one of the most important figures in Steelers history. Taking over for the legendary Chuck Noll, Cowher had big shoes to fill. He didn’t miss a beat, carrying the torch for Pittsburgh’s culture. Cowher helped the Steelers continue to be a playoff team, winning a Super Bowl in 2005.

Today is actually Cowher’s birthday, turning 67 years old. It’s a nice time to look back on how incredible he was. Cowher’s passion was evident on the field, and many of his former players have great things to say about him. He lives in immortality in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, showing just how much his hard work paid off.

Happy birthday to Bill Cowher! (@CowherCBS) 🎂 67 today. He certainly had a passion for the game and left a huge mark on it! #Steelers #NFLpic.twitter.com/EBvZIfWBCW — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) May 8, 2024

ROOKIES ARRIVE

There’s still a long time between now and the beginning of the regular season. However, offseason activities are going to begin soon. This weekend is the start of rookie minicamp for the Steelers. It gives them a chance to get a look at some young talent.

As the Steelers posted on their Twitter, rookies arrived at the facility today. It looked like it was all smiles, too. It’s an exciting occasion for these young players. While some of them are going to make the 53-man roster, others will try to show their talents and do what they can to prove they belong in the league.