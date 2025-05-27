Depot After Dark: Steelers Roller Coaster Reopens, Browns RB On Winning, Steelers Do Grip Test Again

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article, but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for May 26.

STEELERS ROLLER COASTER REOPENS

The Steelers might just be an NFL team, but they are a huge part of Pittsburgh’s culture. The team usually reflects the city’s gritty, tough attitude. In 2019, Kennywood, a Pittsburgh amusement park, reflected the city’s love of the Steelers by opening a ride inspired by the team. The ride is called the Steel Curtain, a nod to the team of the 1970s, and while it was closed last year, it’s back now.

The team recently posted on Twitter that the Steel Curtain will reopen this year. There was a fun ribbon-cutting ceremony, with a few Steelers in attendance, including former players Mike Logan and Matt Spaeth and rookie Yahya Black. Hopefully, the ride will be enjoyable in the long run.

BROWNS RB ON WINNING

The Cleveland Browns have been one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL for most of this century. While they’ve had success in the past, recent years have not been kind to them. This year, they look to be entering a rebuilding phase again. They used several of their draft picks to reload on offense, including spending a second-round pick on running back Quinshon Judkins.

Around the NFL took to Twitter to bring attention to some recent comments Judkins made about wanting to change the culture in Cleveland. While Judkins has yet to actually play in the NFL, he did have a lot of success at Ohio State last year, including helping them win the National Championship. It sounds like he feels like he can bring that winning attitude to the Browns. We’ll see if he can actually do that.

Browns RB Quinshon Judkins hopes to help "change the organization": "I know what it takes to win"https://t.co/5PIts2TCbu pic.twitter.com/cczTpKxhZC — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) May 26, 2025

STEELERS DO GRIP TEST AGAIN

A few months ago, the Steelers had some fun by having some players participate in a grip strength test. It was a fun experiment that showed off the competitiveness of some players. However, they didn’t have the entire team give it a go, and it looks like the team circled back to that to have some more fun.

Recently, with players back at the facility, the Steelers posted a video on their YouTube channel showing some players attempting the feat again. Each player puts up a solid number, with Logan Lee posting the highest number in this group. Also, the video includes some newer faces in Pittsburgh, like Juan Thornhill and Sebastian Castro. It’s another fun showing, and we’ll see if they come back to it again.