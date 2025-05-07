Depot After Dark: Steelers Helping STEM, Pickett Jersey Number, Bengals DL In Boot

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article, but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for May 6.

STEELERS HELPING STEM

The Steelers have a huge presence in Pittsburgh. Although they’re a football team, they have a lot of influence in their community. Oftentimes, players and other members of the organization work to have a positive impact on Pittsburgh. Recently, the team showed off how they helped students during this school year.

On their Twitter, the Steelers posted a video showing how their STEM program helped support students in Western Pennsylvania. The video shows current and former players, including Christian Kuntz and Arthur Moats, interacting with kids and trying to pass on some knowledge.

Our STEM program supported students all across Western Pennsylvania this school year, empowering them to explore the fields of STEM in an interactive and engaging way. See how we continue to forge Pittsburgh’s future leaders.@FedEx | @Shell | @U_S_Steel pic.twitter.com/53YuItxUSO — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 6, 2025

PICKETT JERSEY NUMBER

In 2022, the Steelers hoped Kenny Pickett would be their next franchise quarterback. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen. Pickett showed flashes, but he flamed out quickly in Pittsburgh. That led to them trading him to the Philadelphia Eagles, where he won a Super Bowl. Now, Pickett has been traded again to the Cleveland Browns, and it looks like he’s back in his old number.

The Browns took to Twitter to announce the jersey numbers for the veterans they added this offseason. Pickett is wearing eight once again, just like in Pittsburgh. This comes after he wore seven with the Eagles. We’ll see if it helps him play better with his new team.

numbers for our vet newcomers and one big change for a returning DB pic.twitter.com/TSYViArz7m — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 6, 2025

BENGALS DL IN BOOT

Last year, the Cincinnati Bengals’ defense was awful. They were so bad that, while Joe Burrow and their offense were incredible, they still missed the playoffs. This year, they’re hoping to change that. They have some decent players on defense, too. That includes defensive lineman B.J. Hill, who’s been with them since 2021. Unfortunately, it looks like he’s dealing with an injury this offseason.

On Twitter, Around the NFL stated that Hill was seen in a walking boot at Bengals’ voluntary workouts. It’s unclear what’s ailing Hill, but with so much time before the season begins, he has time to get healthy. It’ll be interesting to monitor how long Hill wears that boot.