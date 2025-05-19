Depot After Dark: Steelers Balancing Act, Buggs In UFL, Pickens And Lamb

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for May 18.

STEELERS BALANCING ACT

This social media video from the Steelers really spoke to me. Why? Because I have spent hours fiddling with this exact balance toy in a former life at my desk job. It is harder than it looks, and especially if you have never played with one before as every individual piece is on a different swivel. Aligning all of the circles takes a lot of patience and a little dexterity. Most of the players seemed to get it after a few attempts. The tight ends seemed to be struggling for some reason with Connor Heyward and Pat Freiermuth putting forth the most hilarious attempts.

Things got a little intense here 🤣 pic.twitter.com/y4Vefo5BGt — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 18, 2025

BUGGS IN UFL

Besides Stephon Tuitt’s early retirement, one of the big reasons the Steelers have ended up in the position where it’s necessary to draft Derrick Harmon in the first round is because they missed on several late-round projects along the defensive line. Isaiah Buggs was one of those as declining play and legal issues led him to the UFL after a brief stop in Detroit. Here he is making a UFL offensive lineman look silly on his way to a sack.

PICKENS AND LAMB

George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb recently participated in Kyler Murray’s charity softball game. Here is the first picture of those two together and a brief interview from Brandon Loree on X. The talent in that Cowboys room is undeniable, but you can’t help but wonder how many issues they are going to have in that locker room with the media circus that already exists in Dallas. Jerry Jones has always thrived off the extra attention, so maybe they can turn it into a strength for Pickens’ contract year.

“We both ones,” Lamb said. “It ain’t no A, B. None of that.”

#Cowboys CeeDee Lamb on George Pickens “we’re both ones”pic.twitter.com/tAbd4twfhr — Brandon Loree (@Brandoniswrite) May 18, 2025