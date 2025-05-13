Depot After Dark: Steelers Award Grant, Draft Clock, Thornhill Gauges Fans Excitement

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article, but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for May 12.

STEELERS AWARD GRANT

Pittsburgh has deep ties to multiple sports, but football might stand above all the others. The city has produced multiple incredible NFL players, including Darrelle Revis and Aaron Donald. Donald is from Penn Hills, an area that the Steelers just helped vastly improve.

Penn Hills Athletics stated on their Twitter that their school was recently awarded a $250,000 grant from the NFL and the Steelers. The money is scheduled to go toward building a new turf football field at their high school. There will be a ceremony to celebrate the announcement on Tuesday, May 13th, followed by girls’ varsity flag football games.

The @PennHillsSD was awarded a $250,000 grant from the @NFLFoundation @NFL and the @steelers towards the new turf field at Penn Hills High School! Join us as we celebrate our new turf field followed by Girls’ Varsity Flag Football Games on Tuesday, May 13 at 5pm.@LISC_HQ pic.twitter.com/QXUF1AHCpO — Penn Hills Athletics (@PH_Athletics) May 12, 2025

DRAFT CLOCK

The NFL draft has come and gone this year. The event was held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and seemed a huge success. Next year, the draft will come to Pittsburgh. Although it’s still far away, the Steelers are working to build excitement.

As radio station 93.7 The Fan shared on Twitter, there is now a clock outside of Acrisure Stadium counting down the days until the 2026 NFL Draft. It’s a cool addition that will be fun to follow as the event draws near. While it’s exciting for the Steelers, the city should also enjoy the draft coming to town.

It's the clock that answers the question, how long until the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh? https://t.co/gnw3xB5Osi — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) May 12, 2025

THORNHILL GAUGES FANS’ EXCITEMENT

This offseason, the Steelers didn’t make many big moves in free agency. However, they did make some additions to improve the depth of their roster. That includes signing safety Juan Thornhill. A former second-round pick, Thornhill is a two-time Super Bowl champion and should be good depth behind Minkah Fitzpatrick and DeShon Elliott.

While he’s only just joined the team, it looks like Thornhill is happy to interact with fans. On his Twitter recently, Thornhill asked Steelers fans if they’re ready for the season to begin. There’s still a lot of time until the regular season begins, but it’ll be here before fans know it.