Depot After Dark: Sawyer Jokes, Bucs WR Sees Switzer As Model, Howard Takes Picture Of Locker

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for May 9.

SAWYER JOKES

In this year’s draft, the Steelers drafted several players from the Big Ten. That includes Jack Sawyer and Will Howard, both from Ohio State. Since being drafted, the two of them have done a lot together, including seeing the sights around Pittsburgh. It sounds like there’s a strong connection between the two of them.

As Mike DeFabo of The Athletic shared on Twitter, Sawyer recently joked that everyone at his draft party was more excited when Howard got drafted. It’s funny, but it goes to show how close the two of them are. After Howard got drafted, he facetimed Sawyer, with both of them looking excited to be teammates again. Hopefully, they can enjoy nice careers in Pittsburgh.

New Steelers OLB Jack Sawyer said that at his draft party, everyone was huddled around the TV when his OSU teammate Will Howard got selected: "As soon as they said his name, the party cheered louder for him than they did for me." — Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) May 9, 2025

We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

BUCS WR SEES SWITZER AS MODEL

Wide receiver Ryan Switzer was with the Steelers in 2018 and 2019. He didn’t have a huge impact on offense, playing more on special teams. Specifically, he lined up often as their kick and punt returner. He hasn’t played in the NFL since 2021, coaching at the University of Tulsa now. However, it seems like he still has an impact on current wide receivers.

According to FOX Sports reporter Greg Auman on Twitter, Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie wide receiver Tez Johnson recently said that he models his punt return game after Switzer. While Switzer hasn’t played in the league for a while, it looks like his legacy lives on. He was a great returner in college, so that makes some sense.

Asked who he models himself after as a punt returner, Bucs rookie Tez Johnson names former UNC and Steelers receiver Ryan Switzer. @Switz — Greg Auman (@gregauman) May 9, 2025

HOWARD TAKES PICTURE OF LOCKER

Will Howard saved his best football in college for the end, helping Ohio State win the National Championship. Now, he’s a member of the Steelers. Drafted in the sixth round, there aren’t a ton of expectations on Howard’s shoulders. It looks like he’s appreciating every step of this journey, though.

On their YouTube channel, the Steelers posted a video of Howard taking a picture of his locker at the Steelers’ facility. He then stated that he has to send that picture to his mom. It’s a sweet moment, and part of the recognition that Howard’s hard work is paying off.