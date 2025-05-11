Depot After Dark: Rookies Tour Hall Of Honor, Kaleb Johnson Works On Pass Pro, Ryan Shazier A Guest Speaker

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

STEELERS ROOKIES TAKE IN HALL OF HONOR

When players become members of the Pittsburgh Steelers, there’s a history, a legacy, a standard to uphold. Few franchise histories — if any — are deeper and more impactful than the Steelers.

Members of the 2025 NFL Draft class and undrafted free agents learned all about that Friday night. After a team dinner, the rookie class took a visit to the Hall of Honor museum at Acrisure Stadium.

The Steelers' 2025 rookie class took a visit to the Hall of Honor Museum this evening! Book your tour: https://t.co/z9zD1APQDt pic.twitter.com/ecLHhP3XA3 — Steelers History (@SteelersHistory) May 10, 2025

The Steelers History X account shared photos that team photographers captured of first-round pick Derrick Harmon learning about former team president and owner Dan Rooney’s time as the U.S. Ambassador to Ireland during the Barack Obama administration.

Fourth-round outside linebacker Jack Sawyer gravitated towards the display case of T.J. Watt’s jersey and commemorative ball after Watt set the franchise’s all-time sacks record after taking down Cleveland’s Deshaun Watson in 2023, while third-round running back Kaleb Johnson learned about the history of the running back position for the Steelers.

Fifth-round pick Yahya Black took in the plaque and steel footballs of past inductees into the Hall of Honor, too, learning about the vast history of the franchise that they know call home.

KALEB JOHNSON WORKS ON PASS PROTECTION

Coming into the NFL, Steelers’ rookie RB Kaleb Johnson has one key area of his game that he wants to work on.

That would be pass protection.

During rookie minicamp Saturday at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on the South Side, Johnson was working on pass protection as much as he could in the controlled environment. Based on video from The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo, Johnson was going through a medicine ball drill working on his punch in pass protection.

Steelers RB Kaleb Johnson working on pass protection at rookie minicamp. He said yesterday this is the part of his game he’s most focused on improving. pic.twitter.com/7HFSgVrc0D — Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) May 10, 2025

It’s not the same as a defender, but it’s the best work he can get in the environment with running backs coach Eddie Faulkner.

To be a true Steelers’ RB, you have to be able to pass protect. Johnson knows it, and that’s what he’s working hard on this offseason.

RYAN SHAZIER A GUEST SPEAKER

His post-playing days following his tragic spinal cord injury in 2018 has been rather busy for former Steelers’ linebacker Ryan Shazier. Last season, he was an assistant for the Steelers during the season.

Now, in the offseason, Shazier is appearing as a guest speaker once again.

Shazier spoke at 42nd district Rep. Dan Miller’s Disability & Mental Health Summit Friday, according to the Ryan Shazier Fund on Instagram.

Shazier’s first session was with community impact leaders in the disability and access space, according to the Instagram post, and the second was with over 250 Special Olympics athletes, in which he shared “Shalieve” and talked about his journey after his spinal cord injury and living with a disability.