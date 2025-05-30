Depot After Dark: Nominate Players For Hall Of Honor, Ravens Sign Starks, Holcomb Practicing

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for May 29.

NOMINATE PLAYERS FOR HALL OF HONOR

The Steelers have a rich history full of incredible players. Some of them are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but many of them might never find themselves enshrined in Canton, Ohio. However, the Steelers have their own way of honoring players and contributors. A few years ago, they created their own Hall of Honor.

On their Twitter recently, the Steelers asked fans to nominate players for the Hall of Honor this year. It was created in 2017, and many of the Steelers’ best players and contributors are already enshrined. However, more names will be added to the list this year, and fans can throw their favorite players’ names into the discussion.

Who do you want to see in our 2025 Hall of Honor Class? Nominate your favorite former players for a chance to win a trip to Hall of Honor Weekend ➡️ https://t.co/p2swrqHJrr pic.twitter.com/vSmsyxlQFQ — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 29, 2025

RAVENS SIGN STARKS

The Baltimore Ravens fell short of their goal of winning a championship last year. While they finished the season on top of the AFC North, they had a rough start to the season. Part of that was because their defense struggled for much of 2024. However, they managed to turn things around. This offseason, they spent their first-round pick on safety Malaki Starks to help shore up that unit.

Recently, the Ravens announced on their Twitter that they signed Starks. At the University of Georgia, he was a fantastic player. He could give Baltimore one of the best safety pairings in the league. Kyle Hamilton is already one of the best young safeties in the league. If Starks can reach his potential, the Ravens could finally get back to the Super Bowl.

HOLCOMB PRACTICING

In 2023, the Steelers signed Cole Holcomb to improve their linebacker room. He looked like a solid piece for most of the season, but unfortunately, he suffered a serious injury that ended his year. That resulted in him missing the 2024 season, too. However, it looks like he should be ready to go in 2025.

93.7 The Fan posted a video on Twitter showing Holcomb working at OTAs. Patrick Queen and Payton Wilson are in line to be Pittsburgh’s starters at linebacker. However, Holcomb could be a quality depth piece. It’s unclear what level he can still play at, but hopefully, he looks close to what he was in 2023.