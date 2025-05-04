Depot After Dark: No WPIAL Picks, Cam In Ireland, Shedeur’s Camp Clashes With Browns’ Media

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article, but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for May 3.

No WPIAL Picks

In solid research shared by the Trib shortly after the 2025 NFL Draft, this year’s class marked the first time in more than 30 years that no player from the WPIAL, the main high school conference in the Pittsburgh region, was drafted.

As outlined by Chris Harlan, the streak began in 1993 and ran through 2024. Notable names along the way included DBs Ty Law and Darrelle Revis (both Aliquippa), QB Charlie Batch (Steel Valley), and more recently, WR Tyler Boyd (Clairton), and CB Joey Porter Jr. (North Allegheny).

Peters Township S Donovan McMillon had the best chance to be selected this year but went undrafted, signing with the Cleveland Browns as an UDFA.

While the streak ends, several WPIAL alums are headed to Pittsburgh to tryout during rookie minicamp.

Heyward In Ireland

Cam Heyward is in Dublin a few months ahead of the Steelers’ regular season game. Taking a tour of the country, Heyward joined Jimmy Ireland, host of the Steelers’ Ireland podcast, for a quick interview.

The two discuss Heyward’s time in Dublin and the origin story of his Not Just Football podcast. Check out the whole clip below. On or before May 14, we’ll know exactly when—and who—the Steelers will be playing in Ireland.

Let's get a dub in Dublin!!! 🇮🇪🏈 Absolutely surreal to chat with Steelers Captain Cam Heyward today in Dublin! He has no love for black pudding but is definitely a fan of Guinness! ( Spoiler alert, he splits the G 🤣) It's gonna be nuts when he comes back here in a few months… pic.twitter.com/5wrFd2B6cR — Jimmy English (@thejimmyenglish) May 2, 2025

Shedeur Camp Vs Media

Less than a week after being drafted, there’s already a media clash between Cleveland and Shedeur Sanders’ camp. After a Cleveland ESPN host took issue with clips of Sanders speaking to a local high school being posted online, Hellion “Boog” Knight, who shared the clips, fired back.

Thursday, he clarified that Sanders didn’t post any clips or ask them to be posted.

Shedeur did NOT post anything! I posted it. He didnt ask me, or anyone else to post anything. Nor did he ask for a hundred cameras to be on him upon his entrance into the school. This isnt his first school visit. He’s done MANY, in various cities & states.This is just spewed hate https://t.co/SVnDlGJaEm — Boog (@Hboog32) May 1, 2025

Sanders was the most discussed name in the 2025 NFL Draft. He was a predicted first-round pick who fell to the fifth round before the Browns traded up for him at No. 144. This figures to be the first of many media stories between Sanders, his camp, and Cleveland analysts.