Depot After Dark: NFL Players Olympics, Steelers Fanbase Loyalty, Will Howard Recording At Event

NFL PLAYERS OLYMPICS

The NFL is already one of the biggest professional sports leagues in the world. The Super Bowl is one of the biggest events of the year, and the NFL is constantly expanding. This year, they will make a bigger push to extend their reach to international markets. However, in a few years, they could make an even bigger jump.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, NFL owners recently passed a resolution allowing NFL players to participate in flag football in the 2028 Olympics. That’s a huge step for the league, and allowing their players to compete at the national level should be great for the game.

Dream Team: Owners just passed the resolution allowing NFL players to participate in flag football in the 2028 Olympics, per source. pic.twitter.com/wM66Olrwki — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 20, 2025

STEELERS FANBASE LOYALTY

Steelers fans are some of the most passionate in all of sports. They represent one of the biggest fan bases in the NFL. While the Steelers haven’t been as good recently, they remain one of the most popular teams in the league, often being put on primetime. However, a recent study showed another impressive aspect of Steelers fans.

A study posted in an article by Canada Sports Betting looked at some of the NFL’s most committed fan bases. The Steelers’ fanbase came in fourth overall. That doesn’t come as too much of a surprise. Steelers fans show up strong, even at opposing stadiums.

WILL HOWARD RECORDING AT EVENT

In the 2025 NFL Draft, the Steelers waited until the sixth round to add to their quarterback room, selecting Will Howard. While he’s a long shot to be their next franchise quarterback, he’s quickly made a good impression on many fans. He seems prepared to work as hard as he can in whatever role the Steelers put him in. Recently, he tried his hand at something outside of football.

The Players’ Tribune posted a video on their Twitter showing Howard at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere. It seems like they had Howard record some of the event on a camcorder. If football doesn’t work out, maybe Howard can try directing. He captures some fun moments, including his mother getting to see his Steelers jersey. It looks like Howard had a fun time.