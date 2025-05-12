Depot After Dark: Minicamp Invitee Thanks Steelers, Heartwarming Hunter Story, Steelers’ Fantasy Rankings

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for May 11.

Seth Morgan Thanks Steelers

Former Mt. Lebanon and UNH QB Seth Morgan took part in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ rookie minicamp this weekend, and Morgan thanked the team for the opportunity in a post on Instagram.

“Thank you @steelers for an experience I’ll never forget, excited for what’s next!”

The comment accompanied pictures of Morgan throughout the weekend.

The Steelers currently have just three quarterbacks on their roster in Mason Rudolph, Skylar Thompson and Will Howard, but the team continues to pursue QB Aaron Rodgers. Omar Khan said Pittsburgh will enter training camp with four quarterbacks, so Morgan was facing an uphill battle to begin with to crack the roster.

But it’s a classy gesture to thank the organization who gave him a chance, and it’s a good experience for Morgan to work with an NFL coaching staff as he looks to continue his football journey.

Cool Travis Hunter Story

Jacksonville Jaguars WR/CB Travis Hunter, the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft recently made a woman’s day on a plane, and she didn’t even know he was at first. Hunter’s politeness impressed Sandy Hawkins-Coombs so much that she posted about the encounter on Facebook.

This is great on Travis Hunter. He made that lady's day. pic.twitter.com/jjBrFHPwsA — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) May 11, 2025

Hunter’s demeanor and attitude off the field is one of the big reasons why teams were so attracted to him. By all accounts, Hunter is as impressive as a person as he is a player, and the Jaguars looked to have gotten themselves a good one.

Where Do Steelers Rank In Fantasy Football?

While fantasy football isn’t a subject we touch on very often, it’s fun to see where the Steelers’ top weapons rank in all the early rankings. ESPN’s Mike Clay released his PPR rankings yesterday, and here’s where Steelers players ended up:

RB Kaleb Johnson – RB27

RB Jaylen Warren – RB28

WR DK Metcalf – WR23 (Also No. 48 overall)

TE Pat Freiermuth – TE14

K Chris Boswell -K8

The Steelers defense also finished at No. 8

Putting Boswell’s eighth for kickers feels a little bit disrespectful given the season he had last year, but kicker’s are usually the least of people’s worries when drafting a team. It’s interesting to see that Johnson and Warren are projected to have very similar production, with Clay thinking the share in the backfield may just wind up even.