Depot After Dark: Mayock’s Dad Draft Story, Rookie LB Compared To James Harrison, Hoge On Mental Health

MAYOCK’S DAD DRAFT STORY

Mike Mayock has been involved in multiple roles in the NFL. Some might know him best for his time as general manager of the Oakland Raiders. However, he was a player, too. Mayock was actually taken by the Steelers in the 10th round of the 1981 draft. However, it sounds like he isn’t the only member of his family to be drafted by the Steelers.

On his podcast, Bleav in Eagles, Mayock spoke about how his father was actually drafted by the Steelers in the 1950s. According to Mayock, his father received a telegram telling him that the Steelers had drafted him. However, at the time, apparently NFL players didn’t make much money, so Mayock’s father didn’t even report to training camp. Instead, he went right into coaching.

ROOKIE LB COMPARED TO JAMES HARRISON

James Harrison is one of the best pass rushers in Steelers history. Originally an undrafted free agent, Harrison built an incredible career, holding the Steelers’ sack record when he retired in 2017. Former NFL defensive lineman Booger McFarland recently compared linebacker Jalon Walker, a first-round pick by the Falcons this year, to Harrison.

“He’s 6’1, 230 pounds,” McFarland said of Walker on the Ryen Russillo Podcast. “He’s kind of an undersized edge. He kind of reminds me of James Harrison. Remember that guy who used to play for the Steelers, number 92? Defensive Player of the Year candidate forever. Undersized edge [linebacker] that made his living, had a great career. I think Jalon Walker is a better version of that.”

That’s incredibly high praise from McFarland, considering how dominant Harrison was. Saying Walker is a better version of Harrison sets a high bar. However, just looking at their physical profiles, it’s easy to see why McFarland is comparing them. Harrison was very undersized, too. Walker is also a great athlete, which gives him a lot of upside. Maybe he will surpass Harrison, but it’ll take a lot to do that.

HOGE ON MENTAL HEALTH

Playing in the NFL comes with a lot of risk. Physical injuries occur often. However, player’s mental health can be just as severely impacted, even when their careers are over. May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and former Steelers running back Merril Hoge is advocating for everyone to take care of their mental health.

On his Twitter, Hoge posted a video talking about his struggles with mental health. He explains that, after his career ended, he battled depression. However, he eventually found the strength to get back on his feet. Hoge delivers a passionate, good-hearted message. Seeking help when you’re feeling down is strength, not weakness.