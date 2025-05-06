Depot After Dark: Heyward Hiking In Ireland, Draft Heading To Washington, McCormick Engaged

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article, but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for May 5.

HEYWARD HIKING IN IRELAND

The Steelers will make history this season by playing in the NFL’s first regular-season game in Ireland. This offseason, they’ve been working to build excitement for that game. Cam Heyward recently took a trip to Ireland to promote it. It looks like Heyward had some fun while he was there.

Steelers Ireland posted a video on their Twitter showing Heyward hiking around Ireland. It provides a chance to see just how beautiful that country is. Hopefully, this season, many Steelers fans will also get to enjoy sightseeing in Ireland.

DRAFT HEADING TO WASHINGTON

This year, the draft has come and gone. The event was held in Green Bay, a historic location for the NFL. The Green Bay Packers are one of the NFL’s oldest and most historic franchises. Next year, the draft will come to Pittsburgh, home of the Steelers. It should mark an exciting occasion. However, now fans know where the draft will be going after Pittsburgh.

The NFL has announced that the Washington Commanders will host the draft in 2027. While that still feels a long way away, it’ll be here before you know it. Green Bay handed off the draft to Pittsburgh this year, and next year, Pittsburgh will hand it off to Washington.

The NFL Draft is coming to the nation's capital See you in 2027! pic.twitter.com/C9A17b9OOd — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 5, 2025

MCCORMICK ENGAGED

Last year, Mason McCormick was a pleasant surprise for the Steelers. Selected in the fourth round of the 2024 draft, McCormick initially wasn’t supposed to start. James Daniels and Isaac Seumalo were slated to be the Steelers’ starting guards. However, injuries thrust McCormick into a starting spot, which he should be in pole position for this year. Now, it looks like his life is changing in another way.

The Steelers shared on their Twitter that McCormick recently got engaged. It’s an awesome development for the young offensive lineman and his partner. Hopefully, McCormick can continue taking strides in his professional career and enjoy growing in his personal life.