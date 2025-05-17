Depot After Dark: Harmon Meets Heyward, Sawyer Behind The Scenes, Fans On Schedule

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for May 16.

HARMON MEETS HEYWARD

Derrick Harmon is set up for success in Pittsburgh. Not only does he get to reunite with college teammate Jacob Slade, who showed him the ropes at Michigan State, but he also gets to learn from Cameron Heyward. Harmon told reporters at the 2025 NFL Scouting combine that he models his game after Heyward. Today, via the Steelers account on X, they showed a brief clip from that initial meeting.

At the end of the video below, Harmon walks in and gives Heyward a big hug.

“Big bro,” Harmon said as he walked up to Heyward and gave him a big hug. “Nice to finally meet you.”

Heyward, with a big smile on his face, said “pleasure to finally meet you too.”

SAWYER BEHIND THE SCENES

The Steelers made a slightly surprising pick in the fourth round of the draft this year when they took edge rusher Jack Sawyer. That position didn’t look like a massive need, but the Steelers liked Sawyer enough to take him there. Adding extra edge depth isn’t bad, either. Now, fans can get a behind-the-scenes look at Sawyer’s draft day.

GOAT Farm Sports recently posted a video on their YouTube channel showing Sawyer’s draft experience. It features some nice stories from his family members and gives a look at how Sawyer was feeling leading up to the draft. It’s a nice look at one of Pittsburgh’s newest players.

FANS ON SCHEDULE

The 2025 NFL schedule has been released, giving Steelers fans a chance to speculate how their favorite team will do this year. While the Steelers’ schedule looks difficult again, it isn’t as bad as it was last year. It sounds like fans are optimistic about the Steelers’ chances.

Recently, CBS Pittsburgh posted a video on their YouTube channel asking Steelers’ fans how they feel about the team’s schedule. There’s been some frustration with the team in recent years, but most fans sound confident that Pittsburgh will have a good season. We’ll see if that optimism continues during the season.

KYLER MURRAY SOFTBALL GAME

This part of the offseason allows many NFL players to give back to their communities. Some of them host fun events to raise money for charity. That’s what Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is doing. This weekend, he’ll host a celebrity softball game for charity. While Murray is a member of the Cardinals, there is a mix of former and current Steelers participating in the game.

On Instagram, Murray’s foundation posted the teams’ rosters. It includes Trey Sermon, a new Steeler, and George Pickens and James Conner, two former Steelers. Sermon and Pickens are on the same team, so we’ll see if they can bring home the victory.