Depot After Dark: Girls Flag Football Champion, Eagles Give HC Extension, Steelers At Flag Championship

GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL CHAMPION

The game of football has grown a lot since it was first played. However, there are still so many ways that it can continue to evolve. Recently, girls’ flag football has become more popular. The Steelers have been working to help popularize it, too. They held a high school girls’ flag football season, which just saw its champion crowned.

Steelers Youth Football took to Twitter to share some highlights from their girls’ flag football season finale. It saw Upper St. Clair win the championship title. In the future, hopefully, the sport continues to grow even more.

Missed the action? Let’s take another look! Yesterday was the @steelers 2025 Girls Flag Season finale where we saw Upper St. Clair take home the championship title!@nflflag | #ThisIsHSFootball pic.twitter.com/ehg3tpPXCu — Steelers Youth Football (@SteelersYouthFB) May 19, 2025

EAGLES GIVE HC AN EXTENSION

In 2023, the Philadelphia Eagles had a disappointing season, losing five of their last six regular-season games. Following that, there were some questions about Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni’s future. However, the Eagles proceeded to win the Super Bowl at the end of the 2024 season, giving Sirianni some job security.

Recently, as the team announced on Twitter, the Eagles have signed Sirianni to a contract extension. Philadelphia hired him in the role in 2021, and since then, he’s gone to two Super Bowls, winning one. Sirianni looks to be a fixture with the Eagles for the foreseeable future, and we’ll see if he can capture another championship.

We’ve agreed on a multi-year extension with Head Coach Nick Sirianni ‼️ pic.twitter.com/K094MmJ0fR — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) May 19, 2025

STEELERS FLAG CHAMPIONSHIP

The Steelers’ 2025 girls flag football season just concluded, and the team put a big spotlight on the finale. While the team tried to put eyes on the team, one former and one current player attended the event to show their support.

👋 @minkfitz_21 Shoutout to Minkah for coming out and supporting our Girls Flag athletes!@NFLFLAG | #ThisIsHSFootball pic.twitter.com/lHpKhjCR1b — Steelers Youth Football (@SteelersYouthFB) May 18, 2025

Steelers Youth Football posted a picture on Twitter showing Minkah Fitzpatrick at the championship. The account also posted that former Steelers quarterback Charlie Batch was also in attendance. It’s nice to see Steelers past and present supporting a developing sport.