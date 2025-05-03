Depot After Dark: Freiermuth Helps Community, Tomlin Proud, Former Steeler Talks Draft Story

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for May 2.

FREIERMUTH HELPS COMMUNITY

The Pittsburgh community was recently rocked by a massive storm. Strong winds caused a lot of damage and many people still don’t have power. It’s a tough time, with many front-line workers doing their best to fix things. Pat Freiermuth tried to show those workers some support.

Steelers Community Relations posted on Twitter that Freiermuth delivered lunch to workers in the Pittsburgh community who are trying to clean up after storm. It’s a nice gesture by Freiermuth, showing how the Steelers have a positive impact on their city. Hopefully, things get back to normal.

On Thursday, @pat_fry5 delivered lunch to front-line workers in the Pittsburgh community to thank them for their continued efforts in restoring the area after Tuesday's storm that caused significant damage and power outages. 📝: https://t.co/kuDjcTwLc5 pic.twitter.com/H6aW4Cjg8H — Steelers Community Relations (@SteelersCR) May 1, 2025

TOMLIN PROUD

Mike Tomlin is one of the most respected coaches in the NFL. While his streak of non-losing seasons is often brought up, that’s not his goal. Tomlin wants to win a Super Bowl and also help mold his players into respectable men. It looks like Pat Freiermuth’s recent efforts have made him proud.

On his Instagram, Tomlin gave a shout out to Freiermuth to helping front-line workers. It just goes to show how the community is banding together with Pittsburgh going through some adversity.

FORMER STEELER TALKS DRAFT STORY

Chukky Okobi was an offensive lineman for the Steelers from 2001 to 2006. He’s actually a Pittsburgh native, too. That might make it seem like he got to live out his dream when the Steelers selected him in the fifth round of the 2001 draft. However, it doesn’t seem like that was actually the case.

Appearing on Dr. Betty Uribe Official’s YouTube channel, Okobi talked about what it was like to be drafted to his hometown team. Okobi revealed that he actually wanted to leave Pittsburgh at the time, but in hindsight, he’s grateful that the Steelers drafted him. He did win a Super Bowl in Pittsburgh, which had to help things.