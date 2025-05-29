Depot After Dark: Diontae Johnson Not At Browns OTAs, Howard In Uniform, Killebrew Teaches Rookies

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article, but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for May 28.

DIONTAE JOHNSON NOT AT OTAS

Diontae Johnson was a successful wide receiver with the Steelers for several years. However, he had issues, and last year, the Steelers traded him to the Carolina Panthers. The 2024 season was not kind to Johnson, either. He bounced between several different teams, never finding success. This offseason, he joined the Cleveland Browns, but it looks like he’s not working with the team yet.

According to Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot on Twitter, Johnson didn’t attend the Browns’ OTA session today. OTAs are voluntary, so this might not be a serious cause for concern. However, after the struggles Johnson went through last season, this might raise some eyebrows. Maybe he’ll attend one of the later practices, though.

#Browns WR Diontae Johnson was among those not at the voluntary OTA No. 2 today, the only one this week open to the media. Kevin Stefanski reminds everyone that it’s voluntary. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) May 28, 2025

HOWARD IN UNIFORM

The quarterback position is drawing a lot of attention for the Steelers. Aaron Rodgers is dominating the discussion, even though he’s not on the team. Also, Mason Rudolph is their starter at the moment. However, rookie Will Howard might receive some interest, too. While Howard was a sixth-round pick, there’s some hope that he could be the future under center for the Steelers.

Recently, Howard attended the NFLPA Rookie Premiere, and on their Twitter, the organization shared a video of Howard in his full uniform. Could fans see Howard suit up and win games this year? That seems very unlikely, but anything is possible. Most sixth-round rookie quarterbacks don’t have a huge impact, but perhaps Howard will change that.

KILLEBREW TEACHES ROOKIES

OTAs allow the Steelers’ entire team to get together and get work in together. While some players haven’t been in attendance, almost everyone has shown up. That includes the Steelers’ rookie class. OTAs are even more vital for them, helping them prepare to play in the NFL. However, this time isn’t all about what happens on the field.

The Steelers also want to ensure that their rookies understand the significant positive impact they can have on their community. According to the Steelers Community Relations on Twitter, Miles Killebrew took the Steelers’ rookies to Cafe Momentum to help teach them about how they can positively impact young people in the area. It goes to show that the team is trying to mold young men, not just football players.